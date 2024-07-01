Submit Release
News Search

There were 234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,187 in the last 365 days.

8% VAT rate extended to the end of this year

VIETNAM, July 1 - HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government on Sunday announced it will extend the policy of VAT reduction to 8 per cent to the end of this year.

Those products and services currently subject to a 10 per cent VAT tax rate will enjoy a VAT tax rate of 8 per cent from today.

The reduction is not applied to telecommunications, financial, banking, securities, insurance, real estate services, metals and minerals, refined oil and chemicals, products subject to special consumption tax and information and technology.

The VAT reduction (latest issue under Decree No 72/2024/NĐ-CP) to 8 per cent from 10 per cent, has been in place since early 2022, aimed at promoting domestic consumption and production following the COVID-19 pandemic and global slowdown.

It is estimated that the VAT reduction will reduce the Government revenues by an estimated VNĐ24 trillion (US$994.7 million) in the second half of this year.

In the first half, the State budget saw a drop of around VNĐ23.48 trillion with the VAT reduction policy in place. — VNS

You just read:

8% VAT rate extended to the end of this year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more