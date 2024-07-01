Anthony Hunt, State Farm® Insurance Wins ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Hunt State Farm® Insurance recently earned the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence. He has cracked the rigorous 50-Point Inspection to achieve this honor and is proud to be named one of the top insurance agents in Pittsburgh, PA. Upon receiving the award, he shared, “It gives me immense joy to be one of the top in service. My hard work and commitment has helped me grow to this level. I’m always grateful for all the blessings in my life. I’m looking forward to achieving more in the years to come.”
All About Anthony Hunt
Anthony is a respected State Farm® insurance agent in the Lawrenceville Community in Pittsburgh. He is passionate about his job and the support he offers to his customers and the local community. He is authorized to serve customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Florida. Whether you reach out through a phone call, email, or text, you can expect a friendly and welcoming response from his office. They are all genuinely invested in your well-being!
Being a successful leader in the industry, Anthony is able to deliver beyond expectation. Anthony and his team work to identify the needs of their customers, taking time to learn what is most important to them. They then create a personalized recommendation to best help meet their needs.
Customers often come to Anthony unsure about their insurance coverage or the reasons behind it. He and his team believe it is crucial to educate customers about the protection they are selecting. This is what distinguishes them from other insurance companies. They enjoy customizing policies to ensure their customers receive everything they need.
In the office’s Google Reviews, Anthony’s recent customer mentioned, “Anthony took good care of my insurance needs. Insurance policies can be complicated, but Anthony took the time to explain and simplify things in an easy-to-understand manner. He was very knowledgeable about potential issues and was able to help me with it. Honest and trustworthy. I would trust him with any future assistance.” The statement clearly represented what one can experience choosing Anthony Hunt State Farm® Insurance.
Opting for State Farm provides you with the longstanding reputation of an industry leader. There is round-the-clock support from one of the biggest claims companies in the United States and access to flexible payment plans.
Auto, homeowners, renters, life, health, personal articles, recreational vehicles, business, condo, boat, & pet are the common types of insurance services one can expect from Anthony Hunt. Please give a call, text, or email to get in touch with him and learn more about his extensive services.
