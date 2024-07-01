Nominations Announced for The Location Managers Guild International Awards

The 11th Anniversary LMGI Awards Show Set for August 24, 2024

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has announced nominations for the Annual LMGI Awards set for Saturday, August 24, 2024, at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA. The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions of location professionals in film, television, commercials, and film commissions from around the globe.

The LMGI Awards welcomed a record number of submissions from around the world, each uniquely demonstrating how locations enrich the art of filmmaking.

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 11th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

“Fargo” - Season 5 - FX

“The Gentlemen” - Netflix

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” - Amazon

“Reservation Dogs” - Season 3 - FX

“Slow Horses” - Season 3 - Apple TV +

“Sugar” - Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

“Bridgerton” - Season 3 - Netflix

“The Crown”- Season 6 - Netflix

“Fallout” - Amazon

“The Gilded Age” - Season 2 – HBO l Max

“Palm Royale” - Apple TV+

“Tokyo Vice” - Season 2 – HBO l Max

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY OR LIMITED SERIES

“Baby Reindeer” - Netflix

“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” - FX

“Griselda” - Netflix

“Masters of the Air” - Apple TV+

“Ripley” - Netflix

“True Detective: Night Country” - HBO l Max

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Civil War” - A24

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning”- Part One - Paramount Pictures

“Saltburn” - Netflix

“The Fall Guy” - Universal Pictures

“The Killer” - Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Dune: Part Two” - Warner Bros.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” - Warner Bros.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - Apple Studios/Paramount Pictures

“Napoleon” - Apple Studios/Columbia Pictures

“Oppenheimer” - Universal Pictures

“The Zone of Interest” - A24

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Carhartt - "History in The Making"

Coca Cola - "Santa Stories - The Note"

NFL Super Bowl LV111 - "Born to Play"

Tesla - “Cybertruck”

Toyota - "Present from The Past"

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

City of Sydney & Screen NSW – “The Fall Guy”

Film in Iceland – “True Detective: Night Country”

Glasgow Film Office – “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

New Mexico Film Office – “Oppenheimer”

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office and the Tulsa Office of Film – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

The Royal Film Commission - Jordan – “Dune: Part Two”

Supervising Location Manager Sue Quinn (“Fantastic Beasts,” and the “Harry Potter” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises) will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honor. Recipients of the Trailblazer, Humanitarian, and the Eva Monley Awards will be announced soon.

The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by TITLE: Film Hawai’i, NEOM, Studio Air + Power; AFTER PARTY: Fox Studio Lot; TITANIUM: Film New Mexico, Magic Rentals, Reel Waste & Recycling; PLATINUM: Universal Production Services; DIAMOND: Film AlUla; GOLD: Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Film Simi Valley, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Riverside County Film Commission; SILVER: California Film Commission, City of Toronto, Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, ON-SET Disposals, Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office, San Antonio Film Commission; BRONZE: Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia, Inland Empire Film Services, Lantica Studios, Savannah Regional Film Commission, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture; MEDIA SPONSORS: Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, The Location Guide, Screen International, SHOOT Magazine|SHOOTonline, Variety, The Wrap.

LMGI Awards Committee Co-Chairs are John Rakich, LMGI President, and Nancy Haecker, LMGI. This year’s awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative, and IngleDodd Media. For information about the LMGI, visit www.locationmanagers.org or contact Erika Howard at awards@LocationManagers.org. For LMGI sponsorship opportunities, please get in touch with Carol Skeldon at LMGIawards@IngleDodd.com.

For social media information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and X (formerly Twitter) (@TheLMGI).

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries, dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of the location professionals’ place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through various innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent location managers or scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. www.locationmanagers.com

