Food Allergy Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 1,700 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Food Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the food allergy, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the food allergy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Food Allergy Market Report

• June 2024:- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)- This study is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in participants 1 to less than 56 years of age who are allergic to peanut and at least two other foods (including milk, egg, wheat, cashew, hazelnut, or walnut).

• DelveInsight estimates the prevalence of Food allergy (FA) is more among adults as compared to children

• According to DelveInsight's Analysis, in the year 2022, the total prevalent cases of Food allergy (FA) were 32,885,956 cases in the7MM which will increase by 2032.

• Food allergy affected approximately 2.5% of the general population, but the spread of prevalence data was wide, ranging from 1% to 10%. The prevalence of peanut allergy among children in the United Kingdom, and North America reported doubled in 10 years and was approximately 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively.

• The leading Food allergy Companies such as Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., Rho Federal Systems Division, Inc., Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Camallergy, and others.

• Promising Food allergy Therapies such as Ligelizumab 120 mg, Dupilumab, Omalizumab, and others.

Food Allergy Overview

Food allergy is an adverse health effect arising from a specific immune response that occurs reproducibly on exposure to a given food. Food allergens are the parts of food or ingredients within food (usually proteins) recognized by immune cells. When an immune cell binds to a food allergen, a reaction occurs that causes the symptoms of food allergy. “Allergy” and “allergic disease” refer to conditions that involve changes to the immune system. These immune system changes fall into two categories: IgE mediated and Non-IgE-mediated.

Food Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Food Allergy Prevalent cases

• Food Allergy Age-specific cases

• Food Allergy Etiology-specific cases

Food Allergy Market Insights

The only proven medication therapy against a food allergy is strict elimination of the offending food allergen from the diet. The primary care of treatment, including antihistamines, injectable epinephrine, and immunotherapies is prescribed to patients with mild, and moderate to severe cases of Food Allergy. Injectable epinephrine is the drug of choice for the initial management of a food-induced anaphylactic reaction. In severe anaphylaxis, ventilatory and circulatory support may be needed.

Food Allergy Treatment Landscape

Food Allergy treatment is a rapidly changing landscape, with arguably, the most significant advancement in recent years, the transition of oral immunotherapy (OIT) to clinical practice. As an innovation, OIT is a phase of rapidly increasing demand, particularly for some allergens such as peanut, egg, and milk, which have substantial evidence of efficacy.

Food Allergy Market Dynamics

The Food Allergy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies by major key players in the treatment regime. The launch of various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Food Allergy market dynamics shortly. The emerging drug analysis along with their detailed profiling is done by the DelveInsight.

Food Allergy Drugs Uptake

• Ligelizumab (Novartis Pharmaceuticals): Ligelizumab (QGE031), a humanized anti-IgE antibody developed by Novartis, is a next-generation monoclonal antiimmunoglobulin E (IgE) antibody. It is also directed against Cε3, but is designed to achieve improved IgE suppression, with an equilibrium dissociation constant (KD) of 139 pM (as compared to the KD of omalizumab, ~6–8 nm).

• CA002 (Camallergy): Camallergy is preparing its lead product, CA002 for the treatment of peanut allergy, for Phase III trials to support regulatory approval in the US and Europe CA002 is a biological drug, an investigational medicinal product employing whole peanut protein oral immunotherapy. CA002 targets best-in-class safety and efficacy by following a patient-centric treatment protocol.

Scope of the Food Allergy Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Food Allergy Companies- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., Rho Federal Systems Division, Inc., Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Camallergy, and others.

• Food allergy Therapies- Ligelizumab 120 mg, Dupilumab, Omalizumab, and others.

• Food Allergy Market Dynamics: Food Allergy Market drivers and Food Allergy Market Barriers

• Food Allergy Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Food Allergy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Food Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement

