Hemophilia A Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 11,200 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hemophilia A, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hemophilia A market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Hemophilia A Market Report

• June 2024:- Novo Nordisk A/S- This study is looking at how safe it is to switch from emicizumab to Mim8, in people with haemophilia A. Mim8 is a new medicine that is used to prevent bleeding episodes in people with haemophilia A.

• June 2024:- Bayer- A Phase 1/2 Open-label Safety and Dose-finding Study of BAY2599023 (DTX201), an Adeno-associated Virus (AAV) hu37-mediated Gene Transfer of B-domain Deleted Human Factor VIII, in Adults With Severe Hemophilia A.

• June 2024:- Pfizer- The purpose of this clinical trial is to learn about the safety and effects of the study medicine (called marstacimab) for the potential treatment of hemophilia in pediatric patients. This study will enroll pediatric participants from ages 1 to 17 years in a sequential manner. The study will open enrollment to adolescent participants aged 12 to 17 years first. Then children aged 6 to 11 years will be permitted to enroll. Lastly, children aged 1 to 5 years will be permitted to enroll.

• June 2024:- Hoffmann- La Roche- A Multicenter, Open-Label Study to Evaluate the Safety, Efficacy, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Emicizumab in Patients With Mild or Moderate Hemophilia A Without FVIII Inhibitors.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, severe cases of Hemophilia A are more prominent in comparison to mild and moderate cases.

• As per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) (2020), the estimated prevalence of hemophilia in the United States is 12 cases per 100,000 US males for hemophilia A.

• According to Ei et al. (2018), a survey was conducted in 2018 in Japan which reported 5301 cases of Hemophilia A from total 8751 cases of involved.

• The leading Hemophilia A Companies such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), ApcinteX, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi (Genzyme), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bayer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Promising Hemophilia A Therapies such as dirloctocogene samoparvovec (RG6357 or SPK-8011), fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774), marstacimab (PF-06741086), and others

Hemophilia A Overview

Hemophilia A is a genetic bleeding disorder in which an individual lacks or has low levels of proteins named clotting factor VIII. Without enough factor VIII, the blood cannot clot properly to control bleeding. Although itis passed down from parents to children, about 1/3 of cases found have no previous family history.

Hemophilia A Epidemiology Insights

• Total Hemophilia A Diagnosed Prevalent Pool

• Hemophilia A Inhibitor-specific Prevalent Pool

• Hemophilia A Treated Prevalent Pool

• Hemophilia A Severity-specific Prevalent Pool

Hemophilia A Market Insights

Hemophilia A is a life-long condition. Currently, there is no cure, but researchers are actively engaged in finding the cure through gene therapy. One hope is that by inserting a healthy version of the defective blood factor gene, a person with hemophilia will be able to produce reasonable amounts of a factor on their own. Generally, Hemophilia A patients are provided with “On Demand” and “Prophylaxis” treatment. But Prophylaxis treatment option has gained importance in comparison to the on-demand treatment options.

Hemophilia A Therapeutics Market

The current therapeutic landscape of Hemophilia A in the United States is driven by several approved therapies. The market for Hemophilia A is estimated to grow for the period 2019- 2032. The major reason behind market upsurge is the launch of the most anticipated gene therapies, which are considered as a threat to the current market.

Hemophilia A Marketed Drugs

• ROCTAVIAN (valoctocogene roxaparvovec)

• OBIZUR (susoctocog alfa): Takeda

Hemophilia A Emerging Drugs

• Fitusiran: Sanofi

• Marstacimab: Pfizer

Scope of the Hemophilia A Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Hemophilia A Companies- BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), ApcinteX, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi (Genzyme), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bayer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Hemophilia A Therapies- dirloctocogene samoparvovec (RG6357 or SPK-8011), fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774), marstacimab (PF-06741086), and others.

• Hemophilia A Market Dynamics: Hemophilia A Market drivers and Hemophilia A Market Barriers

• Hemophilia A Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Hemophilia A Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hemophilia A Market Access and Reimbursement

