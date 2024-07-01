“Wealth Partaking Scheme 2024” distribution will be launched tomorrow (July 2)

MACAU, July 1 - The “Wealth Partaking Scheme 2024” will be launched from tomorrow until July 31. The subsidy will be made in two ways: bank transfer or mailing cross cheque, with 10,000 Patacas will be distributed to each of the 717,018 permanent residents, and 6,000 Patacas will be distributed to each of the 30,850 non-permanent residents.

Bank transfer starting from July 2

The subsidy will be distributed through bank transfer to the individuals who meet the requirements of the Wealth Partaking Scheme 2024, including: (1) persons receiving subsidy for senior citizens; (2) retired civil servants receiving retirement pension and other persons receiving survivor pension; (3) persons registered for receiving tax reimbursement or other payments from Financial Services Bureau through bank transfer; (4) persons receiving disability subsidy; (5) persons receiving financial assistance from the Social Welfare Bureau; (6) teaching staffs receiving direct subsidy or subsidy for professional development as well as students in tertiary education receiving student aid from the Education Fund; and (7) civil servants have not yet registered for receiving tax reimbursement or other payments from Financial Services Bureau through bank transfer.

Mailing of cross cheque starting from July 9

Starting from July 9, the rest of the beneficiary who meet the requirements will receive the amount of the Wealth Partaking Scheme 2024 by cross cheque via mail. The cheque can only be deposited into the beneficiary’s account. In addition to the beneficiary’s account, cheque received by minor beneficiary (under the age of 18) may also be deposited into his/her parent’s account.

Status of disbursement and cheque reissue through on-line enquiry

To facilitate the enquiries on the status of the Scheme, residents can enquire their personal disbursement information or the reason for not fulfilling the requirements of the Scheme through the Wealth Partaking Scheme’s official website (www.planocp.gov.mo) or logon to the Macao ONE Account. The status of disbursement can also be consulted through the Self-Services Kiosks of Identification Services Bureau at more than 40 locations over Macao, and basic information of the status will be shown after ID and fingerprint authentication.

In addition to apply for cheque reissuance through the Wealth Partaking Scheme counters at the three service centers in person, residents may submit online application for cheque reissuance according to the cheque reissuance schedule through the Wealth Partaking Scheme’s official website (www.planocp.gov.mo), or logon to the Macao ONE Account.

Change of mailing address via the official website, the Macao ONE Account or the Identification Services Bureau

Residents may change their mailing addresses through the Wealth Partaking Scheme’s official website (www.planocp.gov.mo), the Macao ONE Account, or directly submit the declaration for address change to the Identification Services Bureau.

Enquiry hotline and service centers

Any enquiries regarding the current and previous Scheme, residents may visit the Wealth Partaking Scheme counters, they are located at: (1) Integrated Services Centre of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (Avenida da Praia Grande, n.ᵒˢ 762-804, Edf. China Plaza, 2.º Andar, Macau); (2) Macao Government Services Centre (Rua Nova da Areia Preta, n.º 52, Macau); and (3) Macao Government Services Centre in Islands (Rua de Coimbra nº 225, 3.º Andar, Taipa, Macau). The counters will be opened from Monday to Friday (except public holidays) from 9:00 to 18:00, without lunch break. Residents can also call the hotline at 2822 5000 or fax at 2822 3000 for enquiries.

In addition, the Wealth Partaking Scheme’s official website (www.planocp.gov.mo) and the Financial Services Bureau WeChat official account (DSFRAEM) also provide up-to-date information for the residents’ enquiries.