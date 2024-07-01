NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 1-5, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

July 1-5, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, July 1

8:45 a.m. Meet with Unified Economic Opportunity Commission

Location: Virtual meeting

9:15 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Speak at Art Heart SLC Ribbon Cutting

Location: 156 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City

10:45 a.m. Meet with NGA team

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Host Utah State Employee Town Hall

Location: Virtual meeting

1:10 p.m. Interview with Deseret News

Location: Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with Dept. of Commerce

Location: Governor’s Office

5:30 p.m. Host summer staff event

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, July 2

7:50 a.m. Speak at Utah Highway Patrol Colonel’s Challenge

Location: Soldier Hollow Trailhead

2 p.m. Meet with Unified Economic Opportunity Commission

Location: Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. Meet with the Honorable Lim Jung-taek, Consul General of the Republic of Korea

Location: Gold Room

5:30 p.m. Meet with President Taylor Randall, University of Utah

Location: Salt Lake City

Wednesday, July 3

4:45 p.m. Attend Oakley Rodeo

Location: Oakley Red Barn

Thursday, July 4 – Independence Day

Office closed

Friday, July 5

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 1-5, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, July 1

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Host Utah State Employee Town Hall

Location: Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m. Attend the Martha Hughes Cannon Award Ceremony

Location: Utah State Capitol Rotunda

5:30 p.m. Host summer staff event

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, July 2

No public meetings

Wednesday, July 3

No public meetings

Thursday, July 4 – Independence Day

Office closed

Friday, July 5

No public meetings

###