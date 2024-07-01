NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 1-5, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 1-5, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 1
8:45 a.m. Meet with Unified Economic Opportunity Commission
Location: Virtual meeting
9:15 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Speak at Art Heart SLC Ribbon Cutting
Location: 156 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City
10:45 a.m. Meet with NGA team
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Host Utah State Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual meeting
1:10 p.m. Interview with Deseret News
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with Dept. of Commerce
Location: Governor’s Office
5:30 p.m. Host summer staff event
Location: Kearns Mansion
Tuesday, July 2
7:50 a.m. Speak at Utah Highway Patrol Colonel’s Challenge
Location: Soldier Hollow Trailhead
2 p.m. Meet with Unified Economic Opportunity Commission
Location: Utah State Capitol
4:15 p.m. Meet with the Honorable Lim Jung-taek, Consul General of the Republic of Korea
Location: Gold Room
5:30 p.m. Meet with President Taylor Randall, University of Utah
Location: Salt Lake City
Wednesday, July 3
4:45 p.m. Attend Oakley Rodeo
Location: Oakley Red Barn
Thursday, July 4 – Independence Day
Office closed
Friday, July 5
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 1-5, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 1
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Host Utah State Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual meeting
1:30 p.m. Attend the Martha Hughes Cannon Award Ceremony
Location: Utah State Capitol Rotunda
5:30 p.m. Host summer staff event
Location: Kearns Mansion
Tuesday, July 2
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 3
No public meetings
Thursday, July 4 – Independence Day
Office closed
Friday, July 5
No public meetings
###