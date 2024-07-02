Exposure One Awards Honors Maria Marriott in 2024 One Shot Photo Contest
The Exposure One Awards has announced the winners of its 2024 One Shot Photo Contest; photographer Maria Marriott honored in four categories.
I love the challenge of monochromatic photography for the constraints that it imposes, forcing me to challenge my creativity.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With entries from over 50 countries submitted to the 2024 One Shot Photo Contest, winning images were selected by a world-class jury to exemplify mastery in black & white photography. Maria Marriott’s minimalistic black and white images were recognized with high honors in four different categories.
— Maria Marriott, Photographer
Exposure One believes that “a black and white palette is where the medium of photography comes to life.” Their goal is “to celebrate the timeless, eternal nature of the monochrome image through the vivid photography of our global community.”
According to the organizers of the One Shot Photo Contest, “The images that rose to the top enrich our experience of the world by helping us see through others' eyes - or by sharing something new and unexpected. From the frontlines of war, to images stretching the boundary of what a photograph can be, these images inspire, delight, and dare.”
Photographer Maria Marriott received the following honors at the 2024 One Shot Photo Contest:
Gold Minimalism "Calla Lily"
Silver Abstract "Calla Lily"
Bronze Domestic Animals "Gatsby II"
People’s Vote Award Abstract "Calla Lily"
Marriott commented on her recognition, “It is such an honor for my work to be recognized among so many talented photographers. I love the challenge of monochromatic photography for the constraints that it imposes, forcing me to challenge my creativity. The textures, lines and composition of the images become essential. Without the distraction of color, you get to the raw emotion and essence of the subject.”
The Exposure One Awards are designed to honor those working in black and white by creating a space distinctly tailored to photographers using a monochrome palette. An exceptional panel of judges was assembled from Magnum Photos, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Fraenkel Gallery, Leica Gallery, Conde Nast Publications, and the Howard Greenberg Gallery to review thousands of entries and choose the winners.
About Maria Marriott
Maria Marriott is an award-winning photographer, originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, now based in California and Nevada. She is best known for several wild horse photography series presenting the rugged beauty of the American wild horses. Her multi-year project following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states has allowed her a platform to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by these American icons. She works with several nonprofit organizations committed to the preservation and safety of mustangs and equine therapy.
