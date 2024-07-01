Arkhe by Fulden Topaloglu Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards
Fulden Topaloglu's Arkhe Collection Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Furniture Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Fulden Topaloglu's Arkhe collection as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Arkhe collection within the furniture industry and positions it as a notable example of exceptional design.
The Arkhe collection's Silver A' Design Award is particularly relevant to the furniture industry and potential customers, as it showcases the design's alignment with current trends and needs. By combining functionality with sculptural elegance, the collection demonstrates how innovative design can advance industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users.
What sets the Arkhe collection apart is its graceful fusion of functionality and sculptural posture. Inspired by the ancient amphitheaters of the Mediterranean, the collection features natural travertine and wood crafted with exquisite skill. The geometric variations in the pieces create unique surfaces that appeal to the eye while dividing the furniture into areas with different functions, catering to diverse spatial and user needs.
This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Fulden Topaloglu and her team at Studio Kali to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award highlights the potential for the Arkhe collection to inspire further exploration and advancement within the furniture design industry, fostering a continued commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and timeless design.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=157373
About Fulden Topaloglu
Fulden Topaloglu is an engineer turned designer who has worked as a designer and design manager for renowned brands in the Turkish market. Through her design studio, Studio Kali, Fulden channels her passion and experience towards providing design services and building a meaningful, inspirational brand for living spaces. Her work merges ideas and techniques from craft, art, and culture to reimagine and shape inspiring products, objects, and experiences, with a focus on supporting craftsmanship, cultural heritage, and local industry.
About Studio Kali
Studio Kali is a multidisciplinary design studio providing services ranging from product, furniture, and packaging design to homeware, textile, and accessory design. The studio's product collection comes to life at the boundaries of craft, art, and modern design, focusing on craftsmanship, sustainability, and timelessness. By reinterpreting traditional craft techniques with a modern aesthetic, Studio Kali aims to support cultural heritage, craft traditions, and local industry, using design as a bridge between the past and present.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the best in furniture design, incorporating original innovations, technical proficiency, and design versatility.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to a better world through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the furniture industry and beyond.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://goldenfurnitureawards.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here