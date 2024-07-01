Sustenta by Manuel Alonso Martinez Rivera Wins Silver in A' Design Award for Sustainable Products
Innovative Bathroom Toilet Design Recognized for Exceptional Water Conservation and EfficiencyCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious A' Design Award has announced Sustenta, a groundbreaking bathroom toilet designed by Manuel Alonso Martinez Rivera, as the Silver winner in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. This highly respected award celebrates designs that exemplify excellence, innovation, and a commitment to advancing sustainable practices within the industry.
Sustenta's recognition holds significant relevance for the Sustainable Product industry, as it showcases a design that directly addresses the critical need for water conservation without compromising performance. This award not only validates the importance of sustainable design but also highlights the practical benefits it offers to users, manufacturers, and the environment as a whole.
What sets Sustenta apart is its remarkable ability to function effectively using only 2.5 liters (0.66 gallons) of water per flush, a 60% reduction compared to standard "ecological" toilets. This substantial water savings is achieved through innovative design features that optimize flushing force and ensure thorough cleaning. Despite its eco-friendly credentials, Sustenta maintains the highest quality standards, complying with stringent ASME requirements.
The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Sustenta's potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards. By demonstrating that exceptional water efficiency can be achieved without sacrificing performance or aesthetics, Sustenta paves the way for a new generation of sustainable bathroom fixtures. This recognition motivates the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable innovation.
Sustenta was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team: Manuel MartÃnez Rivera (Product Designer), Daniel Verde Hernandez (Project Manager), Fernando Diaz Ochoa (Product Engineer), Jonathan Blancas Sanchez (Product Engineer), Eduardo Montoya Orozco (Product Laboratory Testings), and Marco Aurelio Sanchez (Quality Control).
About Manuel Alonso Martinez Rivera
Manuel Alonso Martinez Rivera is a 35-year-old Mexican product and industrial designer with over a decade of professional experience. He has designed more than 80 products that are currently available in retail shops across North, Central, and South America, as well as in the Emirates and Europe. His designs have been recognized with various awards in Mexico and other countries. Passionate about creating useful and effective solutions, Manuel combines his professional practice with teaching Design Projects, Human Factors, Ergonomics, and Product Engineering in two Central American universities.
About Helvex
Helvex is a Mexico City-based manufacturer of bathroom and kitchen faucets and ceramic sanitaryware for residential and institutional use. With over 75 years in business, the company exports its products to several countries in Central and South America, as well as the United States and the Emirates. Helvex focuses on water preservation and efficient use, developing products that satisfy the needs of responsible and sustainable water consumption while offering quality and longevity.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through original innovations and notable impacts on everyday life. The award celebrates designs that demonstrate strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, creativity, and emotional elements. Silver A' Design Award winners in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative material use, energy efficiency, waste reduction, life cycle assessment, carbon footprint minimization, and sustainable manufacturing processes.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovations that positively impact the world. The competition's rigorous blind peer-review process, conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most outstanding designs receive recognition.
