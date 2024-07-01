USA Pickleball Announces Select Series in Five Regional Locations for Members to Compete Between July and October

USA Pickleball Select Series

Inaugural Select Series invites players to hone their skills on the court

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., announced five regional events as part of the inaugural 2024 USA Pickleball Select Series. Competitions will take place between July and October in Virginia, Alabama, California, New Jersey and Colorado.

“We’re excited to offer the USA Pickleball Select Series for our members to continue to hone their tournament skills in five great locations,” said Mike Nealy, CEO of USA Pickleball. “Whether it’s a players first tournament or their third, we want to ensure our members have the opportunity to compete in quality events to better their pickleball skills.”

Select Series will feature competition in a Round Robin format where players or teams compete with the top players advancing to the next round. These USA Pickleball sanctioned events will focus on competitive divisions tailored to an entry skill level.

Events are geared toward player experience with the goal of tying the sport of pickleball into each of the following five regions:

USA Pickleball Select Series: Mid-Atlantic

• Dates: July 18 - 21, 2024

• Location: Performance Pickleball RVA (8641 Quioccasin Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229)

USA Pickleball Select Series: Gulf Coast

• Dates: Aug. 22-25, 2024

• Location: Foley Event Center (1001 E. Pride Blvd., Foley, Ala. 36535)

USA Pickleball Select Series: Wine Country

• Dates: Sept. 5-8, 2024

• Location: Allan Witt Park (1741 W. Texas St., Fairfield, Calif. 94533)

USA Pickleball Select Series: North Mid-Atlantic

• Dates: Sept. 27-29, 2024

• Location: The Atlantic Club Pickleball Center (1904 Atlantic Ave., Manasquan, N.J. 08736)

USA Pickleball Select Series: Great Plains

• Dates: October 10-13, 2024

• Location: Airforce Academy (5234 Aspen Dr., USAF Academy, Colo. 80840)

Registration is now open at usapickleball.org/selectseries.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.