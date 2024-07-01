Trueness Project Launches Transformative Book: The Grand Butterfly Gathering: Wings of Change for a Transformed World
JACKSON, WYOMING, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trueness Project, a humanitarian-focused non-profit organization based in Daniel, Wyoming, is proud to announce the release of its inaugural book, "The Grand Butterfly Gathering: Wings of Change for a Transformed World." This compelling anthology offers a diverse collection of personal transformation stories from authors across the globe.
"The Grand Butterfly Gathering" provides readers with intimate insights into the challenges, triumphs, and pivotal moments that have shaped the lives of its contributors. Each narrative is crafted to inspire and guide readers on their own journeys of personal growth and authenticity.
Pattie Godfrey Sadler, publisher of the book, which has already claimed the #1 bestseller spot on Amazon, stated during the VIP launch event on June 28, 2024, "This compilation represents a unique tapestry of human experience. Each author has shared their story with remarkable candor and depth."
The book is the brainchild of M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of the Trueness Project. It aligns seamlessly with the organization's mission to promote authenticity and personal truth through creative expression and storytelling.
"We're immensely proud of the authors who have contributed to this project," said Lawrence. "Their willingness to share their experiences will undoubtedly resonate with and inspire readers worldwide."
The launch of "The Grand Butterfly Gathering" serves as a prelude to an event of the same name. This global gathering on June 29, 2024, at Davey Jackson Field in Jackson, Wyoming, made an official attempt at the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest in-person assembly of people dressed as butterflies. The event was designed to promote world peace and unity.
While the in-person event was in Jackson, participants from all over the world participated virtually in a worldwide prayer for peace and used the transformational symbol of the butterfly to share themed events.
A Trueness Project world record was set for the largest virtual gathering of people dressed as butterflies. Pictures of people dressed as butterflies from all over the world are appearing on social media. A movement has been started.
“We feel truly honored to have started this movement with such wonderful people from around the world!” Lawrence shared.
The concept for both the book and the event was born during the Trueness Project transformational retreat in Costa Rica earlier this year, where thought leaders and change-makers convened to discuss strategies for fostering global peace and personal growth.
"The Grand Butterfly Gathering" is now available for purchase on Amazon. It stands as a valuable resource for individuals seeking guidance on personal development, authenticity, and purposeful living.
M Teresa Lawrence
Executive Director, Trueness Project
+1 307-231-6437
yourtrueness@gmail.com
