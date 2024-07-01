"The Great Animal Escape" Wins Best Original Story at Remember the Future World Film Festival in Cannes
It was awarded the Best Original Story at the prestigious Remember the Future World Film Festival in Cannes.
I am honored and thrilled to receive this award. 'The Great Animal Escape' is a story close to my heart, and it is incredibly rewarding to see it resonate with audiences globally.”CANNES, FRANCE, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Story Monsters Press is proud to announce that "The Great Animal Escape" by Linda Harkey has been awarded the Best Original Story at the prestigious Remember the Future World Film Festival in Cannes. The festival recognized the exceptional storytelling and creativity of Linda Harkey, marking a significant achievement in the world of children's literature.
"The Great Animal Escape," illustrated by Jeff Yesh, captivates young readers with the adventurous tale of four animal friends – Lova-Bull the bull, Mud Pie the cow, Gracie the burro, and Bernie the little raven. These characters embark on a thrilling journey to escape from being turned into hamburgers, showcasing themes of courage, teamwork, and friendship. The book also includes a reading guide with questions and activities, enhancing the reading experience for children.
Linda Harkey, a celebrated author, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, "I am honored and thrilled to receive this award. 'The Great Animal Escape' is a story close to my heart, and it is incredibly rewarding to see it resonate with audiences globally."
The Remember the Future World Film Festival in Cannes celebrates excellence in filmmaking and storytelling, bringing together the best talents from around the world. This accolade for "The Great Animal Escape" underscores the importance of imaginative and impactful stories in children's literature.
About Story Monsters Press: Story Monsters Press is dedicated to producing high-quality, engaging, and educational books for children. With a mission to foster a love of reading and learning, Story Monsters Press offers a wide range of titles that inspire young minds and promote positive values.
