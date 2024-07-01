Cydome maritime cybersecurity compliance assistant Cydome - We speak maritime, we do cybersecurity.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 1, 2024 -- Cydome Announces Productized Support for IACS Unified Requirements E26 Regulation

Cydome, a maritime cybersecurity solutions leader, today announced the general availability of its product support for the IACS Unified Requirements E26 cyber resilience requirements. This critical regulation sets forth stringent cyber resilience requirements that shipping companies must adhere to when designing, commissioning, and operating new vessels. As a pioneering force in the maritime industry, Cydome is committed to ensuring that our clients meet and exceed these essential cybersecurity standards. Our solutions are designed to simplify the compliance process, providing our clients with a sense of relief and confidence.

Effective for all new builds contracted on or after July 1st, 2024, the IACS Unified Requirements E26 regulation addresses the growing need for robust cybersecurity measures in the maritime sector. These requirements are designed to fortify the cyber defenses of new vessels, ensuring safer and more secure marine operations in an increasingly digital and connected world. Cydome’s solution helps shipping companies comply with the IACS (and other) regulations and automate much of the compliance process, thus reducing overhead and improving operational efficiency – in addition to providing comprehensive cyber protection against the evolving cyber threats facing shipping fleets globally and per the various regulatory requirements.

Nir Ayalon, CEO of Cydome, underscores the importance of this regulation: “The maritime industry is at a pivotal moment where the integration of advanced digital technologies, facilitated by broadband connectivity from LEO services, must be matched with equally advanced cybersecurity measures. IACS Unified Requirements E26 and E27 represent a significant step forward in safeguarding the global shipping infrastructure and the global economy. At Cydome, we are not just supporting this initiative but dedicated to it. We are committed to providing our clients with the tools and expertise to navigate these new requirements successfully and more efficiently.”

Cydome’s cybersecurity suite offers comprehensive cyber protection for maritime companies. It provides end-to-end real-time protection for OT, IT, and communication assets with AI anomaly detection and continuous vulnerability scanning. In addition, Cydome provides a central dashboard to manage the entire fleet’s cyber operation, risk management, and cyber compliance. Platform capabilities include conducting automated, comprehensive risk assessments to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in critical systems, enforcing stringent cybersecurity policies and procedures, and enhancing physical and network security measures. Continuous monitoring, logging, and compliance automation through thorough documentation and external audits further strengthen cybersecurity and compliance. With Cydome, shipping companies can ensure and accelerate compliance with the IACS UR E26 regulation, enhancing their cyber resilience and safeguarding their operations against potential threats, providing security and reassurance.

For more information on how Cydome can help your company meet the IACS Unified Requirements E26 regulation, please visit our website at www.cydome.io or contact our customer support team at info@cydome.io.

About Cydome: Cydome stands at the forefront of maritime-specific cyber protection and risk management, providing cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique challenges of the maritime industry. With Cydome’s class-approved (ClassNK, RINA) and award-winning maritime cybersecurity solution, shipping companies improve their cybersecurity posture with complete protection for IT, OT, and communications assets (both vessels and on-shore) in real-time, simplify their cyber risk management with centralized fleet-wide control, and improve operational efficiency by automating cyber operations and maritime cyber compliance – without the hassle of complex implementations and with “zero-touch” operation on board.

Cydome's unique, proprietary technology uses AI algorithms specifically trained for maritime use cases and follows standard cybersecurity frameworks such as NIST to proactively identify, protect, detect, and respond to known and unknown cyber threats.

Cydome Maritime Cybersecurity