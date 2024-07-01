Summit BHC Launches Everest Outpatient Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment towards pioneering mental health and addiction treatment solutions, Summit Behavioral Healthcare (Summit) is excited to announce the launch of Everest Outpatient Services. This innovative offering will provide the highest quality, evidence-based care for individuals navigating the challenges of mental health and substance abuse, all within the framework of their daily lives, ensuring seamless continuity of care within Summit’s comprehensive and expanding treatment ecosystem.
Summit’s national facility network currently encompasses 37 freestanding facilities providing inpatient psychiatric and substance use disorder care, residential treatment, and outpatient services, including intensive outpatient programs, partial hospitalization programs, and individual counseling services. Over the next six months, the Everest Outpatient Program will integrate into most current Summit facilities.
Everest Outpatient Services is distinguished by its patient-first, integrated approach, helping ensure that every individual receives personalized care tailored to their unique journey towards long-term recovery and healing. With a solid foundation built on the multi-decade expertise of board-certified medical providers and master 's-level clinicians, the program is committed to the highest standards of treatment, compassion, and seamless care coordination.
"The launch of Summit’s Everest Outpatient Services marks an important moment in the evolution of our commitment to and record for raising the standards of accessible, comprehensive outpatient care, and the increasing importance of these services to patients across the country within the overall continuum of care,” said Brittany Sperry, Summit BHC Vice President of Outpatient Services. “We plan to invest all necessary resources to establish Everest Outpatient as the preferred destination of patients, their families, and our valued referral partners.”
Everest Outpatient Innovations and Distinctions:
•Tailored Treatment Environments: Everest Outpatient facilities offer a welcoming, safe space that respects the dignity of individuals while promoting healing and recovery within varying levels of outpatient care, including IOP, PHP, and individual counseling that can be part of step-up or step-down care from inpatient and residential services.
•Flexible, Comprehensive Treatment Plans: Understanding the importance of integrating treatment with patients' daily responsibilities, Everest offers flexible scheduling, and a nationwide, growing network of care sites, including virtual programming options, to ensure accessible and continuity-focused care.
•Accreditation and Nationwide Accessibility: Adhering to rigorous accreditation and clinical standards, the Everest Outpatient Clinical Program offers the highest standard of care. Summit facilities already established in-network status with major insurance providers ensures that more individuals can access quality care.
“With Everest’s outpatient service network and aggressive plans for this integrated, patient-centric service line, Summit is furthering its mission to provide accessible, high-quality behavioral healthcare across the entire continuum of care while improving all the lives we are privileged to touch,” said Brent Turner, Summit BHC CEO. “We are excited to bring this innovative and integrated model offering a new level of support and flexibility for our patients, their loved ones, and the communities we proudly call home.”
About Summit:
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit’s mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company’s primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 37 freestanding facilities in 20 states across the country.
Daniel Krasner
