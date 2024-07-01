The Impact of CCY's Programme in Strengthening the Resilience of Yemen's Vulnerable Communities
The European Union funded programme helped over 58,000 beneficiaries with multipurpose cash assistanceSANAA, YEMEN, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of 2024, the collaborative endeavours of humanitarian aid organisations have begun yielding positive outcomes in addressing the Yemeni crisis. Despite the ongoing severity of the situation, with 18.2 million Yemenis, comprising 55% of the population, still requiring humanitarian assistance (according to the Yemen HNO 2024), this marks a notable improvement from the 71% reported in 2023.
The primary driver of these challenges is internal displacement, leaving households devoid of income sources and unable to meet basic needs, thereby resorting to detrimental coping mechanisms.
According to the Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY), such coping strategies exacerbate household burdens without offering viable solutions for family sustenance and essential requirements. Notably, accumulating debt from personal loans emerges as the most prevalent negative coping strategy, with 97% of beneficiaries in the CCY's Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) program adopting these measures as identified during baseline studies.
Established in 2020, the Cash Consortium of Yemen is co-funded by the European Union, hosted by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), and co-led by the International Organization of Migration (IOM). CCY’s membership includes Acted, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Mercy Corps (MC), and Solidarités International (SI). The consortium presently provides Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) to vulnerable households across 13 governorates in Yemen.
While challenges persist, CCY's efforts have led to a noticeable reduction in negative coping strategies. Though the program is ongoing, the disparity between baseline studies and current assessments demonstrates significant progress.
The implementation of CCY’s program now extends beyond merely providing cash assistance. The consortium has incorporated referral mechanisms to aid crisis-affected households in fostering long-term resilience. The referral mechanisms facilitate linkages to social safety nets and other sectoral support and the identification of sustainable solutions tailored to individual households, enabling them to recover from displacement shocks.
For referral linkages with Clusters, CCY has established connections with the Rapid Response Mechanism, Nutrition, and Education referrals, as well as supported case management referrals to the Protection cluster. Additionally, CCY has established standalone referrals with international and national organizations, including the Social Fund for Development and its Small and Micro Enterprise Promotion Service unit, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Rescue Committee.
As CCY remains committed to innovating and adapting to the evolving needs of crisis-affected populations, Multipurpose Cash Assistance remains a viable approach for delivering life-saving assistance to persons in need.
Know more about the project at www.linktr.ee/ccyemen
Moe Barroq
Al Barq Co. for Software Development
+ +962775128218
email us here
Cash Consortium of Yemen: A Lifeline Amidst Crisis