Empowering Vulnerable Yemeni Families Through Multipurpose Cash Assistance

The Multipurpose Cash Assistance provided by the Cash Consortium of Yemen have helped many Yemeni families overcome the hard living conditionsSANAA, YEMEN, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the waning global attention, the conflict in Yemen is still one of the most severe humanitarian crises. With over half of its population in desperate need of assistance, the nation grapples with a ravaged infrastructure and economy.
Years of prolonged conflict have led to extreme poverty, rampant hunger, and widespread displacement. Economic instability has plunged countless families into despair, rendering even the most basic necessities of life unattainable.
As inflation rates soar, the cost of survival has become an insurmountable barrier for those left without the means to earn an income. Negative coping strategies are a grim reality for many as they grapple with the burden of debt, skipping meals, and/or turning to child labour for survival.
According to the Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY), the most common negative coping strategy was collecting debt. CCY provides Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) to the most vulnerable households across 13 governorates in Yemen, providing a lifeline to the most vulnerable families as assessed through its vulnerability assessment framework. With MPCA tailored to meet a variety of needs, households regain agency over their own survival, breaking free from the cycle of dependency and destitution.
Established in 2020, CCY is a collaborative effort, co-funded by the European Union and hosted by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), with co-leadership from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and other co-partners such as Acted, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Mercy Corps (MC), and Solidarités International (SI), CCY embodies the collective strength of the humanitarian efforts in Yemen.
MPCA is a flexible form of assistance that empowers families to prioritise their needs. CCY monitors the assistance delivered to ensure that it meets the diverse needs of beneficiaries, ranging from food to shelter to healthcare and other needs self-prioritised by the assisted families. An excerpt from the post-distribution report (shown below), provides an illustration of the average household expenditure in Yemeni Riyals per round of cash assistance:
As the figures reveal, amidst the harsh realities of Yemen's crisis, food remains the primary concern for households grappling with hunger daily. Yet, beyond sustenance, MPCA opens doors to essential non-food items, providing families with access to hygiene products, baby essentials, and household necessities previously beyond reach.
