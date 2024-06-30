Việt Nam’s ports prepare to welcome largest container ships

VIETNAM, June 30 - BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Gemadept Group said it will continue to invest in expanding Gemalink International Port in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province and Nam Đình Vũ Port in Hải Phòng City.

Accordingly, the group is completing related procedures and arranging capital to start construction on Phase 2 of Gemalink Port in November 2024 and will be ready to operate from December 2025.

This project has a total investment of about US$300 million. Once completed, the total design capacity of the port will reach 3 million TEU, the highest level compared to other major competitors in Southeast Asia, Gemadept Group's leadership said.

Once completed, Gemalink port is expected to receive ships of up to 250,000 DWT, the largest container ship size in the world today, creating a competitive advantage in the region. Thereby, the port will be able to attract more large customers, especially ships with a tonnage of 100,000 DWT or more.

For Phase 3 of Nam Đình Vũ Port project, the project is expected to start construction in July 2024 with total investment of VNĐ2.5 trillion ($101.9 million). This project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, helping to increase the total capacity of the port to 2 million TEU, becoming the largest and most scaled river port in the North of Việt Nam.

Gemadept Group said it will also complete the Hà Nam canal dredging project. This project will bring benefits to the entire port business community in Hải Phòng and the capacity of Nam Đình Vũ Port will increase by about 300,000 TEU.

In addition, the serious congestion of Singapore Port is bringing opportunities to Vietnamese businesses as a number of ships of major shipping lines have diverted to Gemalink Port.

If the congestion lasts, the goods transfer centre will change from Singapore to other places, including Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu.

At the same time, ports in Hải Phòng also benefit from being a goods transshipment centre with China, according to Gemadept Group's leadership. — VNS