St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 24A2004365 & 24A2004385
TROOPER: Trooper Adam Martin & Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/29/2024 at approximately 1743 hours
LOCATION: Playground Rd, Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jamie Mason
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Evelyn Therrien
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/29/24 at approximately 1743 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report that Jamie Mason (36) violated a Final Order for Relief from Abuse on Playground Road in the town of Richford. Through further investigation, it was learned that Mason violated order for Relief from Abuse by contacting Evelyn Therrien (32), the plaintiff in the order. It was also found that Mason had conditions of release outlining that he could not contact Therrien and that Mason had additionally done damage to Therrien’s car. Mason was ultimately located, arrested, and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Per the order of the courts, Mason was then lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for the above charges on $1,500 bail and issued a flash citation to appear in the Franklin County Court – Criminal Division on 07/01/24 at 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,500
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/24 @ 1300 hrs.
