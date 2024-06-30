St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2004365 & 24A2004385

TROOPER: Trooper Adam Martin & Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2024 at approximately 1743 hours

LOCATION: Playground Rd, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jamie Mason

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Evelyn Therrien

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/29/24 at approximately 1743 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report that Jamie Mason (36) violated a Final Order for Relief from Abuse on Playground Road in the town of Richford. Through further investigation, it was learned that Mason violated order for Relief from Abuse by contacting Evelyn Therrien (32), the plaintiff in the order. It was also found that Mason had conditions of release outlining that he could not contact Therrien and that Mason had additionally done damage to Therrien’s car. Mason was ultimately located, arrested, and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Per the order of the courts, Mason was then lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for the above charges on $1,500 bail and issued a flash citation to appear in the Franklin County Court – Criminal Division on 07/01/24 at 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/24 @ 1300 hrs.

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov