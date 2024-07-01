City News Syndicate Recommends a Quartet of Patriotic Treats to Electrify July 4th Celebrations
Cake, Bagel, Popcorn, Jellybean, And Eagle Picks For A Memorable Independence Day
New Yorker Bagels: Red, White & Blue Bagels have become a holiday tradition with my family! Festive, fun, and delicious! Nothing beats a real New York bagel!”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While hamburgers, hot dogs, and BBQ are quintessential to July 4th celebrations, those seeking to add a bit of zing to a holiday table should consider these thrilling treats, specially curated and endorsed by the City News Syndicate staff.
— Mike Drake: Pop Culture Maven
1) New Yorker Bagels: Red, White & Blue Bagels
Dazzle bagel aficionados with a box of Red, White, and Blue bagels! Hand-rolled in New York City, these fresh bagels are baked to perfection and shipped express 2-day. As the world's largest baker of fresh, hand-rolled bagels, New Yorker Bagels offers a limited quantity of these patriotic delights. Grab some now and let everyone's taste buds celebrate in style!
2) Paris Baguette Stars & Stripes Berry Trifle Cake
Indulge in three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with luscious cream, strawberries, and blueberries, crowned with berries and patriotic stars. This Stars & Stripes Berry Trifle Cake is a showstopper that will make any dessert table the star of the evening.
3) City Pop Patriot Mix Popcorn
This patriotic blend combines the flavors of cherry, blueberry, and cheesecake into a delectable snacking experience. Each bite bursts with fruity sweetness and creamy indulgence, making it a perfect treat to munch on during fireworks!
4) Jelly Belly Jelly Beans Patriotic Assortment
Favored by a former President, this assortment features three patriotic colors in delicious flavors: Very Cherry, Coconut, and Blueberry. These soft, chewy jelly beans offer a delightful mix of flavors that are perfect for celebrating Independence Day.
Honorable Mention: Factory Entertainment Baby Eagly Plush and Eagly Collectible Talking Plush
While not a tasty treat, these plush toys bring a touch of fun for kids and the young at heart. Peacemaker’s best friend and loyal sidekick, the majestic bald eagle Eagly, comes to life with the Baby Eagly plush and the talking Eagly collectible, featuring a 30-inch wingspan and eagle squawks.
Adding any or all of these items to your July 4th festivities will ensure a memorable celebration. Enjoy a safe and happy holiday!
