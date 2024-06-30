Introducing the Pick Your Payment Program for Woman-Owned Businesses
Pick Your Payment Program funds woman-owned businesses to build the website of their dreams with zero interest, no credit checks.
Balance is not better time management, but better boundary management. Balance means making choices and enjoying those choices”EAGEL, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing is excited to announce the launch of a new initiative designed to empower woman-owned businesses. Our Pick Your Payment Program offers a unique opportunity for small to mid-sized, woman-owned businesses to build their online presence with zero financial obstacles.
Pick Your Payment Program Highlights
- Fully Funded Website Build: Get your business online with a professionally built website, fully funded by us.
- Zero Percent Interest and No Credit Checks: Focus on growing your business without worrying about interest rates or credit history.
- Flexible Payment Terms: Choose the payment terms that work best for your business.
Eligibility Requirements
To qualify for the Pick Your Payment Program, businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Woman-Owned: At least 51% owned and controlled by women.
- Small or Local Business: Serve a local community or fall under the small business category.
- No Existing Website: Businesses that currently do not have an online presence.
Availability
APPLY NOW: Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing is committed to supporting three (3) woman-owned businesses each month. Due to high demand, the program will close once all three spots are filled for the month.
We also maintain an ongoing waiting list and will notify those on the list as soon as new spots open at the beginning of each month.
How to Apply
Interested businesses can apply by visiting our website Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing. The application process is straightforward and designed to get your business online as quickly as possible.
About Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing
Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing is dedicated to supporting woman-owned businesses by providing innovative marketing solutions and services. Our mission is to remove financial barriers and help women entrepreneurs thrive in the digital marketplace.
