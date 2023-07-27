Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing Revolutionizes Small Business Websites
Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing, from Eagle, Idaho, introduces a groundbreaking website format: Shopify's e-commerce power and Showit's design capabilities.EAGLE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing, a full-service digital marketing agency located in Eagle, Idaho, announced today the launch of their proprietary website format that merges the e-commerce functionality of Shopify with the design capabilities of Showit. This new formula gives small businesses a stylish yet high-performing e-commerce website that drives sales and growth.
"We built this new website configuration in response to our local client demand for beautiful sites that also provide robust e-commerce and analytics features," said Ashley Fritsche, Founder of Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing. "By combining Showit's esthetic design capabilities with Shopify's e-commerce strength, we created a solution that gives small businesses the best of both worlds in a single, affordable package.”
The new Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing website format offers:
- Showit's user-friendly drag-and-drop design interface allows business owners to create a custom website without technical or coding skills.
- Showit is known for producing stunning, professional site designs.
- Shopify's powerful e-commerce engine, including an online store, shopping cart, payment processing, shipping, and fulfillment. Shopify is a leader in e-commerce solutions for small businesses.
- Advanced analytics and reporting to provide critical insights into site traffic, customer behavior, marketing campaign performance, and sales.
- Options for wholesale, gift cards, and other features to support business growth.
- Affordable, all-inclusive pricing with no hidden fees.
"We built this formula to give our clients here in Eagle and Boise, Idaho an all-in-one solution for establishing an effective online presence," said Ashley Fritsche. "With Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing websites, small businesses in the local community get beauty and brains to drive actual results.”
Headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Petal & Bloom Tech Marketing helps clients across the United States establish and grow their online presence through services like web design, SEO, social media marketing, and email marketing.
For more information, visit petalandbloomtechmarketing.com or contact hello@petalandbloomtechmarketing.com or (208) 515-2110.
