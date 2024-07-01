Elon Musk’s Comments on US Constitution: Late Justice Scalia
(Part 1/3, Part 3 published 06/29) Mr. Musk: US Constitution Protects Individuals from the Government; Supreme Court Justice Antonin ScaliaTORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Tara Chand, Founder & CEO of IPG Inc., a boutique innovation enterprise, “Elon Musk made a recent statement that the US Constitution protects an individual against the government. That is indeed a true statement and the US constitution’s sole purpose, as enacted by the framers from the 13 colonies who had rebelled against the Monarch of England, is to protect an individual against the tyranny of government in two different ways."
Mr. Chand continued, "one of these ways provides for three independent branches of the US Government, a legislative branch, an executive branch, and judicial branch, as a form of checks and balances on the powers of the executive branch and each other. The other of these ways is the subsequent enactment of twenty-seven amendments to the US Constitution, the first ten of these being the Bill of Rights, that serve to protect, safeguard, and preserve the fundamental rights and civil liberties of an individual.”
"However, that seminal purpose enshrined in the US Constitution to preserve and protect individual liberties has since been corrupted in many ways by the government itself, rendering these Bill of Rights contained in the US Constitution largely useless and ineffective, and no longer serves to protect these individual liberties, and are merely paid lip service to and thus a mere facade."
“That is exactly also the sentiment expressed by none other than late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in an address to the nation, dated October 05, 2011 via C-SAPN 3, titled “Role of Judges Under US Constitution.”
"Justice Scalia noted, regarding marvelous provisions of the Bill of Rights, every banana republic has a Bill of Rights. All evil empires have Bill of Rights. Their Bill of Rights was much better than ours. Framers of the US Constitution, while debating and discussing Bill of Rights, referred to the Russian Bill of Rights, as words on paper or parchment guarantee that did not prevent centralization of power in one person or one government. Real key to the structure of our government is the independence of the judiciary and Separation of Powers.”
Chand continued, “I would disagree with even Justice Scalia, because these so called three independent branches of US Government under Article I, II and III of the US Constitution, themselves have been corrupted by the extreme partisan politics for the ten different reasons as detailed herein.”
Chand notes, "this is the first of three separate press releases on this subject, with the goal of educating & informing the US public through ten different examples of this Constitutional facade, which I've cited herein. The first three are in Part I, other four are in Part II and last three are in Part III."
"These ten different examples illustrate how not only are our individual freedoms no longer being protected, but instead, are now being compromised by our government in multiple nefarious ways that reveals the full breadth & scope of this facade.”
"The first of these ten examples is one of the US Senate's principal roles to “advise & consent” in the selection of executive branch officers and federal judges, as a form of checks and balance between the three branches. However, with the highly partisan & polarizing state of the current US Senate, forever engaged in tribal warfare, our US Senate has now become an ideological body of self-serving partisans, which can no longer function effectively as a body of wise people, and thus, no longer capable of exercising its duties in its role to “advise and consent”.
"The second example concerns Chief Justice John Roberts, who recently opined that Federal Judges should be referred to as simply Judges, neither Democratic nor Republican Judges , but that doesn't happen and cannot happen, because Judges are inherently ideologically biased toward the political party that selected & confirmed them to their elite judiciary positions, and thus, are incapable of fulfilling their seminal role as independent Judiciary."
"The third example is that all US Federal Judges, whether District or Appellate, or the current Supreme Court bench, have always been employees of the Executive Branch, and therefore when they are confirmed by the US Senate, they're still beholden to serve the interests of the Executive Branch and not the US public."
