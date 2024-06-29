Elon Musk’s Comments on US Constitution: Late Justice Scalia
Elon Musk: US Constitution Protects Individuals from the Government; not true, says Tara Chand Esq., quoting Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. (Part 3/3)TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Tara Chand, Founder & CEO of IPG Inc., a boutique innovation enterprise, “Elon Musk made a recent statement that the US Constitution protects an individual against the government. That is indeed a true statement and the US constitution’s sole purpose, as enacted by the framers from the 13 colonies who had rebelled against the Monarch of England, is to protect an individual against the tyranny of government in two different ways."
Mr. Chand continued, "one of these ways provides for three independent branches of the US Government, a legislative branch, an executive branch, and judicial branch, as a form of checks and balances on the powers of the executive branch and each other. The other of these ways is the subsequent enactment of twenty-seven amendments to the US Constitution, the first ten of these being the Bill of Rights, that serve to protect, safeguard, and preserve the fundamental rights and civil liberties of an individual.”
"However, that seminal purpose enshrined in the US Constitution to preserve and protect individual liberties has since been corrupted in many ways by the government itself, rendering these Bill of Rights contained in the US Constitution largely useless and ineffective, and no longer serves to protect these individual liberties, and are merely paid lip service to and thus a mere facade."
“That is exactly also the sentiment expressed by none other than late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in an address to the nation, dated October 05, 2011 via C-SAPN 3, titled “Role of Judges Under US Constitution.”
"Justice Scalia noted, regarding marvelous provisions of the Bill of Rights, every banana republic has a Bill of Rights. All evil empires have Bill of Rights. Their Bill of Rights was much better than ours. Framers of the US Constitution, while debating and discussing Bill of Rights, referred to the Russian Bill of Rights, as words on paper or parchment guarantee that did not prevent centralization of power in one person or one government. Real key to the structure of our government is the independence of the judiciary and Separation of Powers.”
Chand continued, “I would disagree with even Justice Scalia, because these so called three independent branches of US Government under Article I, II and III of the US Constitution, themselves have been corrupted by the extreme partisan politics for the ten different reasons as detailed herein.”
Chand notes, "this is the third of three separate press releases on this subject, with the goal of educating & informing the US public through ten different examples of this Constitutional facade, which I've cited herein. The first three are in Part I, other four are in Part II and last three are in Part III."
"These ten different examples illustrate how not only are our individual freedoms no longer being protected, but instead, are now being compromised by our government in multiple nefarious ways that reveals the full breadth & scope of this facade.”
"The eighth example is today's US Congress, which have now become slaves and servants of lobbyists and their large money donors, and in their interest, will not hesitate to serve their deep pocketed interests, regardless of how evil their intentions may be; there only interest is to protect themselves, and raise money for re-election."
"The ninth example is that the US media is supposed to remain independent in ferreting out government misdeeds, but in practice, they are and have become nothing more than the slaves & agents of the political administration in power, tasked with misleading the US public and hiding real facts from them."
"The tenth example is that large corporations, combined with Executive branch agencies, work in collusion to not only cheat, but steal the rights & freedoms from individual US citizens; you can contact me to learn more about these factual stories."
Mr. Chand concluded, "that is why the Constitutional Framers' ensured the protection of our inalienable rights & freedoms as US citizens, including our fundamental right to rebel against government tyranny, not only by peaceful protests, but if necessary, via the Second Amendment, “right to bear arms shall not be abridged as a well-regulated militia is essential to the freedom of people”."
