Project 1268 Rocks the Stage with Premiere of “Do Ya Wanna: The Music Video” at NSU Jazz Lab
Video features Brook Sill, Lincoln Johnson, Craig Brown, and Haley Webster. Directed by Nick W. Nicholson.
We are so excited to share these songs and hope others will feel the passion in our music and our stories as they embark on their own life journeys.”TAHLEQUAH, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated music video of the song “Do Ya Wanna” by the band Project 1268 premiered at a special showing at 6:30 p.m. at the NSU Jazz Lab in Tahlequah. The video also premiered worldwide on the band’s YouTube channel @project1268band to a global audience. After the premiere showing, the band rocked the enthusiastic crowd by putting on a special concert to celebrate their first major music video.
— Haley Webster of Project 1268
The premiere showing of the video was a momentous occasion for the band and their fans, and perfectly captures the energy and spirit of the song. The band, known for their dynamic performances, did not disappoint as they rocked the stage with a special concert following the premiere.
Project 1268, a rising star in the music industry, has been making waves with their unique sound and captivating releases. The release of their first major music video marks a significant milestone in their career and is a testament to their hard work and dedication.
The video features model and actress Brook Sill and rising talent Lincoln Johnson, as well as the duo of Craig Brown and Haley Webster. It was directed by actor, producer, and professional movie critic Nick W. Nicholson, owner of Malaka Motion Pictures and produced by RDG Communications. The song recently reached number seven in global indie music charts and is heard on stations both in the U.S. and in the U.K.
Project 1268 is based out of Bentonville, Arkansas, and consists of the duo Craig Brown and Haley Webster. The duo was recently nominated for the Orpheus Global Independent Music Songwriter of the Year award and are being played on Amazing Radio Network.
Sill is a model and actress who has been featured on shows such as Stranger Things and Outer Banks on Netflix, Cobra Kai, and was the lead character on the Lifetime movie Chaos on the Farm.
“I had an absolute blast shooting this video in Tahlequah,” Sill said. “We got to see many locations and saw each special spot in town. From the parks, the bookstore, the Jazz Lab, and more, each person we met was lovely. Being part Cherokee it was special for me to be here.”
The video also features Lincoln Johnson, a young and rising performer from the small Oklahoma town where the video was made. Johnson, who was recently selected to perform in The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, is being watched by many for his exceptional singing and musical playing abilities. With this video, he is also being noticed by professionals in the movie and film industry as well.
Nicholson, a professional actor, producer, director, and member of the SAG-AFTRA national board of directors, flew to Oklahoma between jobs in Los Angeles and Houston to direct and oversee the project.
“The job of the director is to envision the project, create it, and bring it to reality. When you have a picturesque location like Tahlequah, along with the talent of the actors and crew involved projects like this one are memorable and enjoyable,” Nicholson said.
For Brown and Webster, it is an opportunity of a lifetime to be given the chance to share their music with the world.
“We are so excited to share these songs and hope others will feel the passion in our music and our stories as they embark on their own life journeys.” Webster said.
For booking dates or more information on the video or Project 1268, visit www.project1268.com.
###
Randy D Gibson
RDG Communications
+1 918-718-1320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Do Ya Wanna: The Music Video