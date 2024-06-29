305 Wines Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with Grand Opening at a New Location
305 Wines, the esteemed wine and sake destination, is delighted to mark its 5th anniversary with the opening of its new flagship location.
"Our new location is easier for our clients to visit and offers even more incredible experiences”.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 305 Wines, the esteemed wine and sake destination, is delighted to mark its 5th anniversary with the opening of its new flagship location at 8233 S Dixie Highway, Miami FL, 33143. Situated between South Miami and Pinecrest, this new store signifies a milestone in the journey of founders Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET and MW candidate, and Guilherme "William" de Macedo, Master Sake Sommelier and WSET Educator.
— Alessandra Esteves, Co-Founder and Director of Wine Education at 305 Wines
"We are thrilled to celebrate five years of dedication to sourcing fine wines and sakes," says Alessandra Esteves, Co-Founder and Director of Wine Education at 305 Wines. "Our new location is easier for our clients to visit and offers even more incredible experiences”.
Esteves, a wine educator, wine judge, and official Bordeaux and Rioja tutor, brings her extensive expertise in wine education to the forefront, ensuring 305 Wines remains a pilar of knowledge and quality in Miami's wine scene. Her husband, General Manager and Sake guru Guilherme "William" de Macedo, adds, "I am committed to delivering a 5-star shopping experience, including the largest selection of Japanese sake in the Southeastern United States."
305 Wines invites wine enthusiasts and sake aficionados to explore its expanded offerings, including a dedicated Bordeaux corner, a range of half bottles of quality wines, and older vintages from classic European regions. In celebration of their anniversary and the summer season, the store features enticing promotions on rosés, champagnes, and summer wines, perfect for upcoming gatherings and celebrations.
"We look forward to continuing our tradition of hosting educational tastings, such as 'Wines of Austria' and 'Sake 101,' scheduled for August," adds Esteves. "These events exemplify our commitment to sharing our passion for wine and sake with our community."
As 305 Wines prepares for an official grand opening celebration in late July, the team invites Miami residents and visitors alike to visit them on July 3rd, when they open their doors, just ahead of the 4th of July celebration.
For more information, please visit www.305wines.com or follow @305Wines on social media.
Alessandra Esteves
305 Wines
+1 305-842-6769
info@305wines.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram