Disaster Recovery Center in Cross Lanes is Relocating to St. Albans, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center at the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department located at 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes is closing today, June 29, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Kanawha County Tyler Mountain VFD 5380 Big Tyler Road Charleston, WV 25313 Hours of operation: Closing June 29, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Another DRC will be opening at the Hansford Senior Community Center located at 500 Washington St. in St. Albans on July 1, 2024. It will remain open until July 5, 2024, at 4 p.m.

The center is located at:

Kanawha County Hansford Senior Community Center 500 Washington St., St. Albans, WV 25177 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1 through July 5, 2024

The Disaster Recovery Centers will be opening on a rotating basis at three locations, including Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Dunbar for the next few weeks.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other DRCs in West Virginia. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

