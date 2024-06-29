Heu 70th Anniversary by Li Tiebin Wins Silver in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award
Li Tiebin's Heu 70th Anniversary Logo and Visual Identity System Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Li Tiebin as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for the exceptional work titled "Heu 70th Anniversary." This award celebrates the outstanding design of the logo and visual identity system created to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Harbin Engineering University.
The Heu 70th Anniversary design holds significant relevance to the graphic design industry, as it showcases the effective integration of historical elements and symbolic graphics to create a cohesive and impactful visual identity. This award-winning work aligns with current trends in the field, demonstrating the importance of storytelling and cultural representation in graphic design.
Li Tiebin's design stands out for its innovative approach to combining the university's historical features and campus culture into a unified visual language. The intertwining wave-like lines form a concise and dignified "70," complemented by the main building of the university and historical time points from 1953 to 2023. The primary colors of blue and red symbolize the ocean and historical heritage, creating a visually striking and meaningful representation.
This recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Li Tiebin's exceptional design capabilities and the potential for the Heu 70th Anniversary design to inspire future projects within the brand. The award encourages the continued exploration of innovative visual storytelling techniques and the integration of cultural elements in graphic design.
Heu 70th Anniversary was designed by Li Tiebin.
About Li Tiebin
Being adept at interpreting design from multiple perspectives, Li Tiebin believes that design should not be limited to specific mediums. They have successfully developed dozens of disaster relief products, widely used in global disaster relief efforts, earning numerous design awards worldwide. Through their efforts and influence, they hope to awaken a sense of social responsibility among more designers, using the power of design to assist more people, promote social development, and improve the ecological environment. Li Tiebin is based in China.
About Harbin Engineering University
Harbin Engineering University (HEU) dates back to the PLA Military Engineering Institute founded in 1953. HEU consists of 20 colleges, 4 teaching departments, more than 40 scientific research institutions, and over 150 scientific research and teaching laboratories. It has become one of the major fundamental and applied research bases for naval architecture, ocean engineering, marine equipment technology, and development in China. HEU has established cooperative relationships with over 100 institutions from 25 countries and has been approved for various international exchange programs.
About Wushi Design
WUSHI DESIGN, founded in Shanghai, China in 2014, is an experienced, specialized, and innovative design firm covering a wide range of fields, including disaster relief, smart devices, transportation, ships, engineering machinery, visual interaction, and UED. With strong capabilities in innovative design R&D, scientific research, and design implementation, WUSHI DESIGN tailors personalized, innovative, and sustainable design solutions according to client needs and market trends. The team continuously enhances its innovation and learning abilities, keeping pace with the times and contributing to the development of the industry.
