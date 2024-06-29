MSAR Government strongly opposes authorities in Taiwan region for their defamation and smearing against Macao

MACAU, June 29 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government strongly opposes and severely condemns the authorities in Taiwan region for their “defamation and smearing in” in relation to their issuance of a travel warning on 27 June concerning Macao. It is seen as an act seeking arbitrarily to discredit Macao’s legal system for safeguarding national security, and seeking to distort Macao’s political and social development.

As an inseparable part of China, the MSAR has the constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security. Since the Safeguarding National Security Law was enacted and came into effect in 2009, Macao's economy has prospered and developed, people's livelihoods have significantly improved, and the city’s status internationally has continuously improved. Last year's revision of the law drew extensively on the legislative experience of various jurisdictions; complied with the provisions of relevant international human rights conventions applicable to the MSAR; followed Macao’s legal traditions; respected the actual social conditions of Macao; and fully-protected the legal rights and interests of residents and others.

Facts have proven that the further improvement of the legal system for safeguarding national security has played a positive role in promoting and safeguarding the development of Macao. Macao remains one of the safest and most economically dynamic international tourism and leisure destinations in the world, with continued growth in visitor arrivals and economic performance. Such performance has also been fully recognised – and clearly anticipated – by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The MSAR Government reiterates that the protection of everyone’s basic rights and freedoms under the Safeguarding National Security Law is consistent with the norms of international law. The determination of crimes and penalties, preventive measures, and litigation procedures are fully in line with Macao’s criminal law traditions, and are all clear and strictly limited. The law only targets and punishes a very small number of people who intend to endanger the security of the country and Macao. Generally, visitors to Macao do not need to worry about somehow accidentally falling under the scope of the law.

In pursuit of political selfish interests, the authorities in Taiwan region have ignored objective facts, and blatantly defamed the reputation of the rule of law and of human rights conditions in Macao. This shows their sinister intentions and despicable methods in attempting to create panic on the island of Taiwan, and to disrupt exchanges between people in Macao and Taiwan. The MSAR Government solemnly calls on the authorities in Taiwan to show sincere care for the well-being of the people in Taiwan, cherish the feelings of the people of the two places, and stop using Macao to engage in various political manipulations that harm others and themselves.