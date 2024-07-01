CloudWerx Announces the Promotion of Kyle ‘KMo’ Moschetto to Chief Strategy Officer
Moschetto takes the strategy reigns and looks to drive customer value and explode growth as the company hits historic revenue numbersSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWerx, a Premier Google Cloud Professional Service Provider and a leading force in innovative cloud solutions, today announced the promotion of Kyle ‘KMo’ Moschetto to Chief Strategy Officer. This appointment underscores CloudWerx’s commitment to investing in Google Cloud Services to drive unparalleled customer value.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Kyle brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to his new role. His new responsibilities include boosting Professional Services excellence, trend analysis to drive competitive go-to-market strategies, innovation for organizational speed, novel recruiting, and continuing to build the company’s Google partnership.
“CloudWerx is doubling down on our exclusive investment in Google Cloud Services that drive customer value. The strategic value of professional services in our business and our partnership with Google is our most important business driver,” said Jason Geis, chief executive officer of CloudWerx. “I am thrilled to appoint Kyle to the new role as Chief Strategy Officer. Kyle has a strong track record of driving technical and transformational growth as a US Marine Cyber Officer, a Googler, and a professional services executive. He has played a leading role in our strategic progress over the past 12 months. Kyle’s new responsibility will ensure that we are laser-focused on driving value for our customers on GCP, accelerating our growth in professional services, enhancing the quality of our engineering teams, and continuing to innovate through the AI revolution.”
Kyle’s promotion aligns with CloudWerx’s aggressive growth targets and strategic focus on Google Cloud Services. His extensive background includes 12 years as a US Marine Cyber Officer with multiple combat tours and significant experience leading operations, security, and IT for early cloud adopters. Kyle also served as the Global Migration Lead for Google Cloud’s Migration Programs, providing him with invaluable insight into Google’s internal workings and how best to support their product and sales teams. He has also led architecture and innovation at a top global Google Cloud services partner, scaling the business sevenfold in three years.
“I am excited for the opportunity to continue the mission of building a new class of partner, focused on services for fast-moving clients who want exclusive access to cutting-edge cloud-native solutions, AI-driven strategies, and a highly experienced team who can execute and drive results,” said Kyle Moschetto. “This strategic focus on the highest standards of Google Cloud Services is the key driver of our business growth and success.”
Kyle’s dedication extends beyond his professional achievements. He co-hosts “The Phoenix Cast,” a podcast about cybersecurity, technology, and innovation issues affecting the DoD and the US Marine Corps. Additionally, he is a dedicated advocate for veteran hiring and serves as a mentor and volunteer with Salute Colorado, an organization helping veterans transition successfully to entrepreneurship and senior positions in the civilian workforce.
Kyle’s promotion to Chief Strategy Officer adds a C-Level strategic voice on how CloudWerx can best enable customer value through direct services, leveraging the latest technologies on Google Cloud. This strategic focus is crucial for driving business growth and ensuring success in the evolving landscape of AI and cloud computing.
For more information on CloudWerx products and solutions, please visit www.cloudwerx.tech/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.
About CloudWerx:
CloudWerx is a global engineering-focused Google Cloud solutions provider dedicated to solving the toughest challenges via the elite global technology team the company has built. With a commitment to unparalleled technical expertise and next-level customer service, CloudWerx empowers businesses to accelerate successfully within complex Google Cloud environments with velocity and speed. As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud, the 2023 North American Sales Partner of the Year and the recent recipient of Google Cloud’s 2024 North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year, CloudWerx is at the forefront of cloud innovation and transformation. Visit https://www.cloudwerx.tech/ to learn more.
