Irv 'Snapshot' Pantin Celebrates 42 Years in Hip Hop Photography with Documentary Screening and Digital Photo Exhibition
**Join us for an exclusive private screening showcasing Irv 'Snapshot' Pantin's work, honoring his career capturing the energy and emotion of Hip Hop culture.**BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA , June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of his career, Irv "Snapshot" Pantin has demonstrated an extraordinary talent for photography, capturing the essence of Hip Hop culture with unmatched skill and passion. His work is renowned for its vivid portrayal of the vibrant energy and raw emotion that define the Hip Hop scene.
“Irv’s photography is not just about taking pictures; it’s about telling a story,” said Queen Jacene, the curator of Celebrating 42 Years of Hip Hop Photography, Private Screening of Irv “Snapshot” Pantin Documentary and Digital Photo Exhibition. “He has an incredible gift for seeing beyond the surface and bringing out the true essence of his subjects. This celebration is a tribute to his dedication and the impact his work has had on the Hip Hop community and beyond.”
The event will feature a curated exhibition of Irv’s most iconic photographs, highlighting the diverse range of his work from intimate portraits of Hip Hop legends to electrifying concert shots. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Irv, hear about his experiences, and gain insights into the creative process behind his stunning images.
Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, sounds will be provided by the Legendary Original DJ Kaos, ensuring an unforgettable experience filled with the rhythms and beats that have defined Hip Hop over the decades.
Join us in celebrating the extraordinary career of a photographer who has not only documented the evolution of Hip Hop but has also inspired countless others through his art. The private screening promises to be an unforgettable experience for photography enthusiasts and admirers of Irv’s work.
**Event Details:**
**Date:** Saturday, June 29, 2024
*Time:** 8:00 PM
**Location:** Kingston Pub, 100 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn, NY.
For more information about the event please contact Events@VisitMDM.Com
**About Irving "Snapshot" Pantin**
Since the early 80s, Irv "Snapshot" Pantin has captured the essence of Hip Hop, photographing legends like Kurtis Blow, LL Cool J, Run DMC, and Whodini. As a key contributor to Rushtown Magazine, Irv's passion for old school Hip Hop is evident. Irv was voted Best Photographer Of The Year in 2012 with Team Fearless. Notably, he photographed Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs' early career and iconic events like "The Christmas Extravaganza" and the original "Fresh Fest," now known as "Summer Jam." Through his lens, Irv has preserved the history of Hip Hop, immortalizing its pioneers.| @irvingpantin
**About Queen Jacene**
Queen Jacene is an accomplished curator and the 2019 winner as Best Stage Producer for a One-Woman, Broadway Comedy Show with United Solo at Theatre Row. She is also a well-known voice personality on 107.5 WBLS Roots NYC Live alongside Louie Vega and Kevin Hedge. Queen Jacene has collaborated with DJ Marley Marl on Power 105.1’s Future Flavas show and is the manager of D/R Period, a top charting multi-platinum music producer known for his work with artists such as M.O.P., Jay-Z, Drake, Cam’ron, and Queen Latifah. Her extensive experience includes curating numerous festivals, parades, expos and showcases, making her a prominent figure in the event and entertainment industry. | @queenjacene
** Media Contact: Royal Mickens**
Royal Hustler Company
+1 9173739083
Royal@Royalhustlerpromotions.biz
Royal Mickens
Royal Hustler Company
+1 917-373-9083
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other