Step Up for Better Living Presents 1st Time Homebuyers Seminar Featuring Esteemed Litigator Lauren P. Raysor

Step Up for Better Living Presents 1st Time Homebuyers SeminarMT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step Up for Better Living is proud to present the "1st Time Homebuyers Seminar," featuring an esteemed panel of speakers, including experienced litigator Lauren P. Raysor, licensed real estate salesperson Verona E. Cruz, and loan officer Kenrick Robin Mykoo. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
About Step Up for Better Living: Step Up for Better Living is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and families in underserved communities. Through educational programs, advocacy, and community support, the organization empowers people to achieve better living conditions and pursue their dreams. The 1st Time Homebuyers Seminar is part of their ongoing commitment to providing resources and opportunities that promote financial literacy and homeownership.
**Featured Speakers:**
**Lauren P. Raysor, Esq.**
Ms. Raysor is a seasoned litigator with an extensive background in negligence claims, police misconduct cases, and consumer fraud prosecution. She has held prominent roles such as Corporation Counsel for the City of Mount Vernon and Assistant Attorney General for the Upper Manhattan region. In her private practice, Ms. Raysor continues to serve the community, providing expert legal counsel and advocating for critical social issues. Her podcast, "Know Your Rights," educates the public on legal matters. Ms. Raysor has also launched the "More Love, More Hugs" anti-bullying campaign and has taken a strong stance against violence in the rap industry.
**Verona E. Cruz, CBR**
A licensed real estate salesperson in New York and Connecticut with eXp Realty, Verona E. Cruz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the real estate market. As a Certified Buyer Representative (CBR), Ms. Cruz has helped countless individuals and families navigate the homebuying process. Her expertise and dedication make her an invaluable resource for first-time homebuyers looking to make informed decisions in today's competitive market.
**Kenrick Robin Mykoo**
As a loan officer with CMG Home Loans, Kenrick Robin Mykoo specializes in helping clients secure the financing they need to purchase their dream homes. With a deep understanding of the mortgage industry and a commitment to providing personalized service, Mr. Mykoo has assisted many homebuyers in achieving their homeownership goals. His insights and advice will be instrumental for attendees of the seminar.
The "1st Time Homebuyers Seminar" is designed to provide essential information and guidance for those looking to purchase their first home. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the legal, real estate, and financial aspects of homebuying from our distinguished panel of speakers.
**Event Details:**
**Date:** Wednesday, July 31, 2024
**Time:** 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
**Location:** 424 East 147th Str, 3rd Fl, Bronx, NY. 10455 (bet Willis Ave & Brook Ave)
For more information about the event and register, please RSVP: Rosa Valdez (929) 928-3811
**About Lauren P. Raysor:**
Lauren P. Raysor is a prominent attorney with a wealth of experience in litigation, public service, and community advocacy. She has argued before the Appellate Division and taken over 35 cases to verdict. Ms. Raysor's legal expertise, combined with her dedication to social justice, has made her a respected figure in the legal community and beyond. She is the author of the book "Living The Wealthy Life: 18 Principles to Achieving Success, Prosperity and Happiness" available on Amazon.com and has produced several comedy shows, including the Westchester Comedy Festival.. For more information about Lauren P. Raysor and her work, please visit www.laurenpraysor.com
**About Verona E. Cruz:**
Verona E. Cruz is a licensed real estate salesperson in New York and Connecticut with eXp Realty. As a Certified Buyer Representative (CBR), she specializes in helping first-time homebuyers navigate the complexities of the real estate market.
**About Kenrick Robin Mykoo:**
Kenrick Robin Mykoo is a loan officer with CMG Home Loans, where he assists clients in securing the financing they need to purchase their homes. His expertise in the mortgage industry and dedication to personalized service have helped many achieve their homeownership dreams.
Jacene Thomas
+1 914-803-5077
QueenJacene@gmail.com
MDM, Inc.