Jia He Chinese Restaurant presents a Gourmet Extravaganza with Ala Carte Buffets

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Weekday Dim Sum Lunch Galore Buffet

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jia He is proud to feature hand-crafted delicacies at Jia He Chinese Restaurant’s ala carte buffets catered specially for guests who enjoy nourishing yet palatable unlimited food servings within a time limit.

Guests could look forward to a medley of dishes especially for food lovers who like their Dim Sum served warm and fresh, such as Steamed Assortment Mushroom Dumpling with Butterfly Pea Flower, Steam Water Chestnut with Coriander and Prawn Dumpling to fried Dim Sum delights such as Crisp-fried Kurobuta Pork with Bell Pepper and Yam Dumpling.

If Dinner Feasting is the must-do on the Diners’ list, the ala carte Dinner Feast Buffet would be an attraction.

Jia He Dinner Feast ala carte Dinner Buffet

Jia He’s Dinner Feast would make a gastronome delighted, attempt freshly made Ma Po Beancurd with Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Wok-fried Prawn with Golden Salted Egg Yolk, to Sautéed Kurobuta Pork Cube with Mushroom, including one serving of Soon Hock Fish or Sea Bass would make the guests satisfied at the wonderful treat.

Valid from Now to 30 August 2024

***New Promo Offer!***

Dinner Feast ala carte Buffet Offer:

***New**Valid for Weekday Dinner Feast Buffet only: The Promo Offer is Not Valid on eve of P.H. and Public Holidays, Not Valid on eve of & on Special Occasions*

*Min. 4 Adult Diners at $38.50++ per Adult (Usual Price $42.80++).

Mondays to Fridays only

Dinner Starting at 6pm to 10pm (last order at 9pm)

Each Seating is limited to 1 hour and 45 mins.

Saturdays/Sundays & P.H.

1st Seating: 5.30pm to 7.15pm (last order 6.15pm)

2nd Seating: 7.45pm to 9.45pm (last order 8.45pm)

$62.80++ per Adult (Min. 2 to 3 persons)

$28.80++ per Child (5-12 years old)

Jia He’s Weekend and Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch – 1st Seating

Valid from Now to 31 August 2024

Guests would feel pampered with an assortment of Dim Sum delights! The Jia He Dim Sum Brunch Buffet has unlimited Dim Sum servings to choose from and with some dishes limited to 1 to 2 serving.

Get to Choose 3 Main Course dishes.

AVAILABLE for 1st SEATING:

10:45 am to 12:45 pm

*Early Bird Special – Not valid on eve of P.H. & Public Holidays. Not valid on eve of & Special Occasions.

*Min. 4 Adult Diners at $32.00++ per Adult (Usual Price $36.00++)

Per Adult $56.80++ (for 2 - 3 pax),

Per Child at $25.00++ (5 - 12years old)

Jia He Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch – 2nd Seating

Valid from Now to 31 August 2024

The creative forces of Jia He’s Dim Sum Chef and Culinary team, meticulously making each piece of Dim Sum by using natural ingredients, are a favourite for Jia He’s guests. Made fresh daily, and served hot, with a broad menu from delicacies such as Pan-fried Minced Meat Gyoza, Sweet Aged Vinegar Pig’s Trotter, Baked Mini Egg Tartlet, Baked BBQ Pork Bun with Pineapple & more to discover.

The highlight is the 4 Main Course dishes to choose, from sautéed Sliced Fish with Seasonal Vegetables, San Bei Chicken with Basil Leaves, Wok-fried Kurobuta Pork Cube with Wild Mushroom and Chinese Yam, Stir-fried French Beans with Minced Pork and Preserved Olive Leaves to Braised Beef Hor Fun with Pepper & Black Bean Sauce.

2nd Seating is from 1.00pm – 3.00pm

Per Adult at $38.00++(Min. 4 pax),

Per Adult at $56.80++ (for 2 - 3 pax)

Per Child at $25.00++(5 - 12years old)

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Buffet

Valid from Now to 30 August 2024

Go on a Gastronomic Food Journey and enjoy an ala carte Dim Sum Lunch Buffet with Jia He Chef’s

hand-crafted dishes.

Reservations start from 11am on Weekdays.

Each seating is limited to 1 hour 45 mins.

***New Promo Offer!***

Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Buffet Offer:

*Not valid on eve of P.H. & Public Holidays.

Get to Choose 3 Main Course dishes.

*Min 4 Adult Diners at $29.80++ per Adult (Usual Price $33.00++, min 4 Adults)

Per Adult $49.80++ (for 2 - 3 pax),

Per Child $23.80++ (5 - 12years)

Reservations required, tel: 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

https://jiahe.com.sg

Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16

Singapore 217562

#JiaHeDimSumBuffet #JiaHeChineseRestaurantDinnerFeast

Jia He Restaurant Singapore