Marine in Magical Land – Modern Soldier Battles Fantasy Peril in New Book

Marine on a Mission... in Another World! Dive into โ€œKnights of Malakash: The Realmjumpers Sagaโ€

Get ready for an action-packed adventure that mixes modern-day toughness with fantastical lands! ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ซ ๐‡๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐• explodes onto the scene with his debut novel, โ€œ๐Š๐ง๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ค๐š๐ฌ๐ก: ๐"๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ฃ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐'๐š๐ ๐š.โ€ This gripping story follows Jake Roberts, a brave United States Marine Corporal, on a journey unlike any other.

One minute, Jake was relaxing in his barracks, and the next, whoosh! Heโ€™s vanished, appearing in a strange new place that looks like something out of a history book but with a magical twist. This is Alefron, a whole new world where spells crackle, and mythical creatures roam.

Lost and confused, Jake has to rely on his Marine training โ€“ thinking on his feet, adapting to any situation, and never giving up. He soon finds himself in Llatana, a bustling port city, but this isnโ€™t exactly a vacation spot. Danger lurks everywhere, and Jake has to use his skills to survive.

His adventure takes him across the vast continent of Malakash, from the sparkling city of Bethas Avir to the rough-and-tumble Pathos and the mysterious Nox Shur. Will Jake ever figure out how he got here? Can he find a way back home, or is he stuck in this magical world forever?

โ€œ๐Š๐ง๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ค๐š๐ฌ๐ก: ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ฃ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ ๐šโ€ is a thrilling tale filled with challenges, unexpected friendships, and the incredible things that happen when the ordinary collides with the extraordinary.

๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ง ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐: ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ซ ๐‡๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐• ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐‡๐ข๐ฌ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž

A lifelong bookworm with a love for myths and fantastical stories, ๐‡๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐• brings a unique perspective to โ€œ๐Š๐ง๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ค๐š๐ฌ๐ก.โ€ After serving his country for fourteen years as a Marine, Marshall decided to turn his creative spark into captivating stories. This debut novel is just the beginning of a thrilling saga, leaving readers wanting more of Jakeโ€™s adventures.

โ€œ๐Š๐ง๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ค๐š๐ฌ๐ก: ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ฃ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ ๐šโ€ is available for purchase on Amazon Kindle and ๐‡๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐•โ€™๐ฌ author website. https://authorharrymarshall.com/

๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ข๐จ:

๐‡๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐• is a brand-new author passionate about crafting fantastical adventures. A lifelong reader and former Marine, Marshall draws inspiration from his experiences to create stories that pull you in. โ€œKnights of Malakash: The Realmjumpers Sagaโ€ is the first book in a planned series, with Marshall aiming to write at least three novels following Jakeโ€™s epic journey in Alefron.

