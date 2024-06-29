Hải Dương to invest VNĐ1.4 trillion in developing another logistics complex

VIETNAM, June 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Hải Dương Province plans to invest more than VNĐ1.4 trillion ($55 million) to develop a logistics, petroleum and cargo port complex in Kinh Môn Town.

The project’s developer is a local company Đức Phương Limited Liability Company.

The project, covering 348,000 sq.m is expected to complete and go operational in 2027.

The logistics centre will be capable of handling around 280,000 TEU of container cargo and 1 million tonnes of other cargo per year.

The petroleum storage facility can store 48,000 cu.m of petroleum products to meet the demand in Hải Dương and neighbouring provinces.

The port can receive vessels of less than 3,500 DWT.

The project also includes a trade centre with an area of 32,850 sq.m.

The logistics complex is expected to contribute to promoting the development of the logistics industry of Hải Dương Province and facilitate customs clearance.

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dương Lưu Văn Bản said that further consideration will be given on the project’s investment policy followed the established regulations.

This is the second logistics complex in the northern province under consideration, after Ninh Giang inland port and logistics complex which is expected to have an investment of nearly VNĐ1.4 trillion and cover nearly 27 ha in Ninh Giang District. The project’s developer is Vietnam Maritime Corporation.

Hải Dương aims to have six logistics centres by 2030. — VNS