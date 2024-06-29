Chu Lai Port in central Việt Nam, a major international freight hub

VIETNAM, June 29 - HCM CITY — Chu Lai Port has established itself as a prominent international freight forwarding hub in the central and Central Highlands regions and a crucial link for trade with global markets.

Operated by Trường Hải International Logistics Limited Liability Company (THILOGI), it has played a key role in enhancing trade relationships between businesses in the central and Central Highlands regions and neighbouring countries such as Laos and Cambodia for over a decade.

Located strategically in the central key economic region, the port benefits from excellent transport connectivity via major routes such as National Highway 1A and the Đà Nẵng - Quảng Ngãi highway.

The central region is recognised as a significant manufacturing and processing hub, especially for sectors such as textiles, footwear, wood and furniture, metals, heavy industries, oil and gas, energy, and agriculture.

The central region is home to a number of industrial zones including large ones.

Under Quảng Nam Province’s masterplan for until 2030, which focuses on key sectors like aviation, ports and logistics, Chu Lai Port is well positioned to evolve into an international logistics hub.

Efforts are currently under way to establish new shipping routes in the region that will connect adjacent ports, integrating with customs-free zones, industrial zones, airports, and railway stations in line with the province’s strategic vision for the maritime sector.

THILOGI recently registered with the US Federal Maritime Commission with the goal of facilitating trade between Việt Nam and the US, and has plans to enhance logistics services to support businesses.

Phan Văn Kỳ, general director of Chu Lai Port, underlined the port’s focus on diversifying maritime routes to Northeast Asia, America and Canada, using lands it possesses to expand warehouses and other port facilities.

The port recently invested over VNĐ400 billion in equipment, vehicles, and infrastructure upgrades to enhance its operations.

With its competitive tariffs and the ongoing investments, the port is a cost-effective and efficient gateway for agricultural goods exporters in the central region.

Through efficient multimodal logistics operations, it has streamlined operations for enterprises, increasing their profitability and enhancing competitiveness.

Its cold storage system, built to international standards, spreads over an area of over 12,500 sq.m and has 1,000 cold containers to meet customers’ storage and export needs.

Set to inaugurate a 50,000-tonne deep-water port terminal next month with a modern loading and unloading system, it is poised for further growth.

As a company connecting agricultural exports in the central and Central Highlands regions, Laos and Cambodia, THILOGI has efficient freight forwarding solutions that have transformed the port into an international logistics hub.

It prioritises a comprehensive logistics service model, linking freight forwarding activities from road to sea, and providing a range of port services.

It owns a fleet of transport vehicles and specialised refrigerated containers to ensure the preservation of agricultural products at appropriate temperatures. — VNS