Testing due to infection control breach at podiatry clinic

CANADA, June 28 - Former clients of Johnson Podiatry who are looking to get tested due to a breach in infection control measures are advised to contact the Chief Public Health Office for testing at: footcaretesting@ihis.org or 1-800-958-6400.

Today's testing clinics at QEH are fully booked, additional times, by appointment only, have been added for next week.

Those who attended the Johnson Podiatry clinic located on 142 Longworth Avenue between the dates of January 1, 2022 - April 8, 2024 AND had at least one of the procedures mentioned below should be tested for HCV, HBV, and HIV:

  • Injections into the skin of any kind
  • Treatment for an ingrown nail
  • Treatment of an ulcer
  • Corn or callus removal surgery
  • Any procedure that caused a break/cut in the skin or blood to appear
Walk-in clients for bloodwork will not be accepted any hospital lab site, to access testing, contact the Chief Public Health Office at: footcaretesting@ihis.org or 1-800-958-6400.

Media contact:
Autumn Tremere 
Department of Health and Wellness
agtremere@gov.pe.ca 

