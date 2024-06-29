VN has huge potential in semiconductor industry: US expert

VIETNAM, June 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has huge potential to promote the development of the semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence (AI) with an abundant young and well-trained work force, Richard Lawton Thurston, a leading non-engineer semiconductor specialist in the US said.

He made the comments during a meeting with the Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

The specialist who has supported many companies and governments in establishing and managing technology parks around the world, said AI requires many different technologies such as sensor, memory, data collection and processing and Việt Nam can select one of the stages to focus its strategy on.

Since Việt Nam and the US upgraded the relation to comprehensive strategic partnership, the two counties have actively increased cooperations in many fields, especially science, technology and innovation, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said.

The US has agreed to support Việt Nam in improving semiconductor capacity and participating in the global value chain, especially in order to create a high-quality work force and to enhance research and development capacity.

Việt Nam is developing a project on human resource development for the semiconductor industry to 2030 with a vision to 2050, focusing on in-depth training of 1,300 lecturers and 50,000 engineers, setting up four national semiconductor laboratories and 18 standard semiconductor laboratories.

Dũng asked the American to share his experiences in developing the semiconductor industry with Việt Nam, as well as give recommendations, especially in human resource development, to promote the semiconductor sector.

Dũng also urged him to promote investments in Việt Nam and invited him to be an advisor to Việt Nam in semiconductor industry development.

While he was in Washington DC, Dũng met with Kathryn Neal, Director of International Policy, Microsoft Corporation, calling for Microsoft investments into developing research centres in Việt Nam as well as implementing training cooperation programmes and promoting AI application.

During the business trip to the US from June 22 to 26, Dũng also worked with Super Micro Computer, calling for cooperation to develop data centres and AI and 5G infrastructure in Việt Nam. — VNS