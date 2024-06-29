Bắc Giang lychee prices reach record high

VIETNAM, June 29 - BẮC GIANG — The price of Bắc Giang lychees in 2024 ranges from VNĐ55,000 to VNĐ85,000 per kilogramme, doubling or even tripling the prices of 2023, reaching the highest level in history.

This surge is attributed to adverse weather conditions that significantly reduced Bắc Giang’s lychee output, which now stands at nearly 100,000 tonnes, around half of last year's production.

According to the Bắc Giang Department of Industry and Trade, the 2024 lychee season has seen favourable consumption both domestically and internationally. The province exported over 24,700 tonnes of lychees, accounting for more than 28.9 per cent of the total consumption, while domestic sales exceeded 60,900 tonnes, making up over 71 per cent.

The rise in prices has led to a significant reduction in the volume of Bắc Giang lychees exported this year. As of June 24, over 24,500 tonnes were exported to China. Other export destinations included the EU (53 tonnes), Japan (45 tonnes), Australia (42 tonnes), the United States (20 tonnes), Dubai (21 tonnes), Canada (16 tonnes) and South-East Asian countries (18 tonnes).

The Bắc Giang Department of Industry and Trade estimated that the total revenue from lychees and related services this year would exceed VNĐ6 trillion. Of this, domestic sales are projected to generate over VNĐ4.8 trillion, while export activities are expected to bring in VNĐ1.6 trillion.

With nearly 30,000 hectares dedicated to lychee cultivation, Bắc Giang has focused on producing 223 planting area codes, covering more than 17,100 hectares for exports.

Currently, Bắc Giang lychees are exported to 30 countries and territories. Recently, the "Lục Ngạn Lychee" brand from Hồng Xuân General Services Production and Business Cooperative (Hồng Giang Commune, Lục Ngạn District) was among four products that achieved a 5-star OCOP (One Commune One Product) rating by the Central OCOP Evaluation and Grading Council on June 25. — VNS