TRAFFIC ADVISORY AND WATERCRAFT RESTRICTIONS: 2024 Fourth of July Celebration and other events

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, the 2024 Fourth of July Celebration will take place in the District of Columbia. In addition to this event, there are other events in the city which will require extensive street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the National Independence Day Parade from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive NW from Ohio Drive, SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW (Zone 5850)

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 17th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks show from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street tunnel

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

C Street from 21st to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The 12th Street tunnel

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

13th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

14th Street Bridge Inbound, SW (ALL Traffic will remain on E/B I-395)

14th Street Bridge (HOV) Inbound, SW (ALL Traffic will remain on E/B I-395)

14th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue to Maine Avenue, SW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to Memorial Bridge

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue, NW to 24th Street, NW

Maine Avenue from I-395 W/B to Independence Avenue, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exits to Independence Avenue and E Street, NW

TR Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

TR Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

E/B E Street Expressway ramp to E Street, NW

E Street Expressway ramp from the TR Bridge

Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to the Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive from Ohio Drive to the Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive, SW

The following streets will be closed for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks show from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle, NW – no southbound traffic

3rd Street from D Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from the east crossover to 3rd Street, NW

In addition to events on the National Mall, motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays around other Fourth of July activities taking place in the city:

The Washington Nationals will host the New York Mets at Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 11:05 a.m.

The Palisades Citizens Association will host their annual Palisades Parade at 11:00 a.m.

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Palisades Parade from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Parkway to Arizona Avenue, NW

Edmunds from MacArthur Blvd to Sherrier Place, NW

Whitehaven Parkway from MacArthur Boulevard to Foxhall Road, NW

The following street will be closed for the Palisades Parade from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Parkway to Arizona Avenue, NW

Edmunds Place from Sherier Place to MacArthur Boulevard, NW

Sherier Place from Edmunds Place to Dana Place, NW

The Barracks Row Parade will take place at 10:00 a.m.

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Barracks Row Parade from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE

D Street from 7th Street to 8th Street, SE

The following street will be closed for the Barracks Row Parade from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE

D Street from 7th Street to 8th Street, SE

The Takoma Park Parade will take place at 10:00 a.m.

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Takoma Park Parade from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Carroll Street from the DC/MD line to Maple Street, NW

Maple Street from Carroll Street, NW to the DC/MD line

The following streets will be closed for the Takoma Park Parade from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Carroll Street, NW from the DC/MD line to Maple Street, NW

Maple Street, NW from Carroll Street, NW to the DC/MD line

The 3rd Street Tunnel will remain open for travel into and out of the city.

Watercraft Restrictions

The following watercraft restrictions will be in place on the Potomac River from approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024, until Wednesday, July 5, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.:

There will be a designated anchorage zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (West Potomac Park shore side); this zone will be just north of the 14th Street Bridge complex to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Anchoring will be allowed until 9:00 am on July 5, 2024.

There will be a watercraft safety zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (Washington, DC side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the 14th St Bridge Complex to just north of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. This means no boating, no anchoring.

Watercraft will be allowed to anchor outside of the channel north of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and south of the 14th Street Bridge.

There may be intermittent travel restrictions between the 14th Street Bridge and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between the hours of 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

While you are at the 2024 Independence Day Celebration events, it is important you have the latest information at your fingertips. For official information related to the 2024 Independence Day Celebrations, text JULY4DC to 888777 to receive free alerts on weather, traffic, transit, and more.

Residents and visitors of the District are urged to be vigilant and follow the motto, “if you see something, say something.” To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911. To report suspicious activity or behavior, call 202-727-9099 or text 50-411. For more information visit https://mpdc.dc.gov/capitalwatch.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated. As always, do not drink and drive.

Motorists are reminded that stopping or standing is prohibited on any city streets or roadways to observe the fireworks. Motorists shall expect to be ticketed and/or towed if found in violation.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

Please visit https://www.wmata.com for alternative public transportation options into and out of the city, as well as any metro closures.

Please visit http://home.nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th/closures.htm for additional information from National Park Service.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

