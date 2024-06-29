Favorite Spokane Summer Activities

Summer is one of the most exciting times here in Spokane! The city comes to life with events, great dining, and amazing outdoor opportunities. With so many things to do in Gonzaga’s hometown , our Admission Staff would love to share what our favorite activities are during the summer months here in Spokane.

Aaron Danowski – Hoopfest

Spokane hosts the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world on the last weekend of June each year. Thousands of teams from across the country come and play on dozens of courts set up on the streets of downtown. It's so fun to get some friends together and play and witness the madness of the event!

To learn more about Hoopfest, check out their website. To learn more about Aaron's role in our office, check out his webpage.

Alexa Gaske – Picnics at Manito Park

Manito Park is on South Hill and has plenty of walking trails, gardens, and more to see! I love packing a picnic and exploring new spots to read under a tree and enjoying the beautiful Spokane weather!

To learn more about Manito Park, check out their website. To learn more about Alexa's role in our office, check out her webpage.

Allyson Pratt – Camping

Camping was one of the ways my family decided to enjoy the wonderful summer weather. Every year in August we would pack up the car and head out away from the hustle and bustle for a week. With plenty of campsites along the Spokane river and in close parts of Idaho we would spend an awesome week together playing card games, going swimming and hiking, and enjoy great food and company. This tradition has always not only been a highlight of my summer but also the year!

To learn more about camping in Spokane, check out Planet Ware’s website.

Becky Stockton – Lake Coeur d’Alene

Spending a day on the lake is a quintessential summer activity! Lake Coeur D'Alene is only about 40 minutes away from downtown Spokane and is home to the world-renowned Coeur d'Alene resort. There are public beaches, boat and paddleboard rentals, parasailing, and a fun downtown to walk around and find food.

To learn more about Lake Coeur D’Alene, check out Visit North Idaho’s website. To learn more about Becky's role in our office, check out her webpage.

Becky Doyle – Spokane County Fair

I cannot get enough of the Spokane County Fair! Toward the end of summer and the beginning of the school year, Spokane hosts its own county fair just a ten-minute drive from campus. If you love fun rides, exciting games, and delicious fair foods, this is the best way to close out summer here in Spokane. The Spokane County Fair takes place this year September 6-15.

To learn more about the upcoming Spokane County Fair, check out their website. To learn more about Becky Doyle's role in our office, check out her webpage.

Brittany Van Blaricom – Pig Out in the Park

Pig Out in the Park is an annual food and music festival in downtown Spokane. Pig Out is a great way to try and sample foods that can be found in Spokane and the surrounding area while listening to 60+ local bands and solo artists. As someone who enjoys trying new foods, Pig Out is perfect, as I can sample cuisine that I haven’t had the opportunity to try before.

To learn more about Pig out in the Park, check out their website.

Carie Weeks – Spokane Falls Waterfall

With easy walking access from Riverfront Park and Huntington Park, I love to spend time next to the largest urban waterfall in the US. When it's really hot outside, the spray from the Lower Falls is so refreshing, and no matter what time of year, it's a beautiful and majestic site. (The walk down to Lower Falls includes some stairs.) For those who want a different vantage point, you can also take a gondola ride over the falls and enjoy the birds-eye-view.

To learn more about the Spokane Falls Waterfall, check out Visit Spokane’s website. To learn more about Carie's role in our office, check out her webpage.

Claire Silva – Centennial Trail Adventures

Ride, walk, run, Lime scooter, the Centennial Trail provides so many options to explore Spokane and the surrounding area! You can get from Gonzaga's campus to downtown or head back to campus as well. The trail is a great way to explore the city and see the beauty of Spokane.

To learn more about The Centennial Trail, check out their website. To learn more about Claire's role in our office, check out her webpage.

Grace Edwards - Farmers' Markets