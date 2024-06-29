Biden-Harris Administration Continues Recovery Efforts in New Mexico as it Responds to Recent Wildfires in the Area

Since 2022, FEMA has funded over $872 million to the state of New Mexico for disaster recovery and will continue for years to come

WASHINGTON -- At the direction of President Biden, FEMA continues supporting recovery efforts in New Mexico for those affected by the devastating 2022 Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon Fires while responding to areas in the southeast portion of the state impacted by last week’s South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding. Survivors in Lincoln and Otero counties as well as members of the Mescalero Apache Tribe can apply for disaster assistance, which includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

The Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon Fires were the largest and most destructive fires in New Mexico’s history, burning more than 340,000 acres of land and destroying nearly 900 structures. The Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon Claims Office has provided ongoing assistance and has paid over $872.4 million to 5,249 claims, with more than 300 personnel to New Mexico and FEMA has opened a long-term disaster recovery office to ensure continued federal disaster assistance in the state.

FEMA also continues to prioritize, engage, and provide recovery support to New Mexico’s Native American tribes, including $10.3 million disbursed to tribal entities from the Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon Claims Office. Additionally, the FEMA Region 6 office has hosted Tribal Summits to share lessons learned, mitigation practices and preparedness plans of each of the tribes. Administrator Criswell recently traveled to New Mexico and met with Mescalero Apache Tribe President Thora Padilla to discuss wildfires and to better understand challenges in the region.

While continuing to rebuild and recover from these impacts, New Mexico recently responded to the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire and flooding near Ruidoso, which caused thousands of residents to evacuate the area. To support the state in its efforts, President Biden approved a major disaster declaration on June 20, 2024, to make federal funding available to affected individuals.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell immediately traveled to New Mexico on June 21,2024, to survey damage, meet with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and local and state officials. 344 FEMA personnel are currently deployed to support the recovery efforts in the state and a disaster recovery center has opened to help survivors jumpstart their recovery.

Since 2022 to date, FEMA has been on the ground supporting wildfires and flooding in New Mexico:

Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon Fires

South Fork and Salt Fires

Large-scale wildfires dramatically alter the terrain and ground conditions, leaving the ground charred, barren, and unable to absorb water, creating conditions ripe for flash flooding and mudflow. Even areas that are not traditionally flood-prone are at risk, due to changes to the landscape caused by fire. Residents need to protect their homes and personal property with flood insurance now—before a weather event occurs and it’s too late. Visit floodsmart.gov to learn more about flood risk.

To prepare for wildfires and flooding after a fire, individuals and families should sign up for community alerts in their area, have an emergency plan in place and know their evacuation zone and download the FEMA app to receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service. To learn more, visit Ready.gov/wildfires and in Spanish language Incendios forestales.