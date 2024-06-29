United States of Small Business Wins Platinum Viddy Award for Episode Featuring Josh Smith of Montana Knife Company
The acclaimed podcast "United States of Small Business," hosted by John Quick, has won the prestigious 2024 Platinum Viddy Award in the category of Business Video Podcasts. This accolade recognizes outstanding video and podcast production, highlighting the exceptional quality and inspirational storytelling in the episode featuring Josh Smith, co-founder and Master Bladesmith of Montana Knife Company (MKC).
The Viddy Awards celebrate excellence in video and digital production. Winning this award places "United States of Small Business" among the top content creators globally. The honored episode, "Josh Smith: Mastering the Craft of Bladesmithing and Reviving the American Dream," exemplifies the podcast's mission to showcase the journeys of remarkable entrepreneurs.
A Passion Forged Early
Josh Smith's journey into bladesmithing began at 11, guided by his baseball coach and renowned bladesmith, Rick Dunkerley. This mentorship ignited a profound passion in Josh, who saved his earnings from mowing lawns to purchase his first knife grinder. Josh began to hone his skills from a corner in his father's shop, displaying a dedication to mastering his craft.
Montana Knife Company: A Cut Above the Rest
MKC was born from Josh's vision to create high-quality, American-made knives for hunters and outdoorsmen. What sets MKC apart is its ethos: a commitment to quality and a deep personal connection to its products. Josh leads a small, dedicated team of hunters and fishermen who use the tools they create, ensuring every knife from MKC is crafted with unparalleled expertise and care.
Living the American Dream
Josh Smith's story illustrates the American Dream in action. MKC has grown into a respected brand in the hunting community and beyond due to his passion. The company's success is built on hard work, quality craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
Beyond his role as a business owner, Josh is a community leader and mentor. He coaches youth sports and participates in his children's activities, embodying the values of dedication and community involvement. Josh's journey inspires others to pursue their passions and support their communities.
A Call to Craftsmen and Entrepreneurs
Josh Smith's narrative with MKC is more than a success story; it is a call to action for craftsmen and entrepreneurs everywhere. It underscores that one can build a thriving business with passion, resilience, and a focus on quality. His journey reminds us of the immense value of doing things right and putting in the necessary work to create something exceptional.
"Winning this award is a testament to the incredible stories we are privileged to share on our podcast," said John Quick. "Josh Smith's journey with Montana Knife Company is a perfect example of passion and dedication turning dreams into reality."
The award-winning "United States of Small Business" episode is available on all major podcast platforms. To explore Montana Knife Company's story and products, visit www.montanaknifecompany.com.
About United States of Small Business Podcast
"United States of Small Business" is a podcast dedicated to sharing the stories of entrepreneurs and small business owners across America. John Quick hosts the show and provides insights, inspiration, and practical advice for aspiring business owners. Each episode features interviews with industry leaders and visionaries. The podcast has also been transformed into a book, a #1 Amazon Best Seller in the US, UK, and AU, available for free on Kindle here: https://amzn.to/3VIpbsY .
About Montana Knife Company
Founded by Master Bladesmith Josh Smith, Montana Knife Company specializes in crafting high-quality, American-made knives for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. Each knife is meticulously crafted with a commitment to excellence and quality. MKC's products enhance the outdoor experience and embody the spirit of the American outdoors.
