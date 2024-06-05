United States Of Small Business Book Reaches #1 On Amazon Bestseller List In USA, UK and AU
John Quick's New Book "United States of Small Business" Hits #1 on Amazon Bestseller Lists
United States of Small Business book is an inspiring collection that captures the essence of the American Dream through the stories of remarkable business owners from across the United States.”ANCHORAGE, AK, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Quick's New Book "United States of Small Business" Hits #1 on Amazon Bestseller Lists
— Jonathan Quick
John Quick, the acclaimed host of the "United States of Small Business" podcast, is thrilled to announce that his new e-book, "United States of Small Business: Everyday Advice from Everyday Entrepreneurs," has reached #1 on the Amazon Bestseller lists in multiple categories. The book is now ranked #1 in Small Business (Kindle Store), #1 in Company Business Profiles (Kindle Store), and #1 in Personal Success in Business. Additionally, it has achieved #1 rankings in the UK and Australia in the Small Business category and reached as high as #21 overall in all books in Australia.
"United States of Small Business" is an inspiring collection that captures the essence of the American Dream through the stories and insights of remarkable business owners from across the United States. In this e-book, John Quick compiles the wisdom and experiences of entrepreneurs featured in the first 43 episodes of his podcast, "United States of Small Business." Each story serves as a testament to the resilience, innovation, and determination that define American entrepreneurship.
“The true strength of our economy lies in the hands of small business owners who work tirelessly every day to turn their dreams into reality,” says John Quick. “This book is a celebration of their spirit, offering both inspiration and practical advice to help others succeed. It’s about learning from the best – our everyday heroes.”
Highlights of "United States of Small Business" include:
Real-Life Lessons: Gain firsthand accounts of entrepreneurial journeys, including the challenges and triumphs of starting and running a business. Each chapter provides valuable lessons that can be applied to your own entrepreneurial path.
Inspiration and Motivation: Be inspired by stories of resilience, innovation, and success. The featured entrepreneurs have overcome significant obstacles to achieve their goals, proving that the American Dream is still alive and well.
Practical Advice: Alongside inspirational stories, the book is packed with practical advice and actionable strategies. Whether it’s scaling an e-commerce business, innovating in the retail sector, or building a resilient company, the insights shared by these entrepreneurs will provide you with the tools and knowledge you need to succeed.
Diverse Perspectives: The book features entrepreneurs from a wide range of industries and backgrounds, offering a rich tapestry of perspectives and experiences. This diversity ensures that readers will find relatable stories and relevant advice, no matter their industry or stage of business.
John Quick, known for his engaging interviews and insightful commentary, brings a unique perspective to the e-book, drawing from his own experiences as a successful entrepreneur and podcast host. His dedication to highlighting the stories of everyday entrepreneurs has earned his podcast significant accolades, including a ranking of #134 on iTunes in its category and a spot among the Top 50 Best Small Business Podcasts in the US by FeedSpot.
"United States of Small Business: Everyday Advice from Everyday Entrepreneurs" is more than just a collection of interviews; it is a celebration of the enduring power of the American Dream. As readers journey through the chapters, they will find not only the inspiration to pursue their dreams but also the practical tools and advice to make them a reality.
About John Quick:
John Quick is the host of the "United States of Small Business" podcast, co-host of "The Must Read Alaska Show," and a successful entrepreneur. His podcasts have won several prestigious awards, and he is dedicated to promoting balanced dialogue and celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship.
Check out the book here: https://amzn.to/4edwtx1
Jonathan Quick
Empire Consulting
john@unitedstatesofsmallbusiness.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
THE SLOW PATH TO RICHES: ANNE CURRY ON FAITH, PATIENCE, AND REAL ESTATE