DeMar Consulting Group Presented Non-Profit Financial Mentoring Training at Horse Plus Humane Society Event

Managing partners Tasha Preisner and Stephanie Brown gave expert advice about the complex accounting and tax issues non-profit horse rescues face.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeMar Consulting Group (DCG), a premier CPA and management consulting firm, participated in a speaking engagement hosted by Horse Plus Humane Society, the largest horse rescue organization in the United States. The event, May 28 - 30, 2024, in Hohenwald, Tennessee, aimed to mentor small horse rescues on accounting and tax management for non-profits.
DCG delivered expert-led sessions on critical financial topics to help these organizations navigate the complexities of non-profit management. Tasha Preisner, Managing Director of Tax, discussed IRS Form 990 requirements and compliance on May 28. Stephanie Brown, Managing Director of the Office of Finance, led a session on non-profit accounting practices on May 29. Both experts also participated in a panel discussion on May 30, addressing questions and offering tailored advice and suggestions to attendees.
The workshop, hosted by Horse Plus Humane Society, sought to strengthen smaller horse rescues by providing them with essential knowledge and tools for financial sustainability. Horse Plus Humane Society is renowned for its global horse welfare efforts, based at its expansive facility in Hohenwald, Tennessee, which includes a veterinary hospital and extensive rescue infrastructure.
The event underscores DCG’s dedication to supporting community initiatives and non-profit organizations. By offering its strategic financial planning and management expertise, DCG aims to empower smaller horse rescues to improve their operational effectiveness and achieve their missions.
The session was recorded and will be featured on the upcoming Horse Plus Humane Society’s YouTube channel, “Horse Rescue Heroes,” extending the reach of this valuable information to a broader audience.
About The Company:
DeMar Consulting Group, a premier CPA and management consulting firm, is dedicated to transforming businesses and catalyzing growth. With a commitment to delivering strategic insights and pioneering approaches, DCG empowers clients to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape effectively. Offering a spectrum of services, including strategic planning, financial planning and analysis, business process optimization, and more, DCG crafts customized solutions to address the distinct challenges faced by each business. Focused on tangible successes, the firm moves past just giving strategic advice, aiming to secure directly actionable client outcomes. By leveraging its industry-leading expertise and analytical prowess, DCG guarantees its clients are equipped with the knowledge to make well-informed decisions, which drives them steadfastly toward their goals.
Erik DeMar
DeMar Consulting Group
+1 480-618-7292
info@demarconsultinggroup.com