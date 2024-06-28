Speed tables to be installed on Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Waikapū and Wailuku

Main, News Posted on Jun 28, 2024 in Highways News

WAIKAPŪ, Hawai‘i – In response to community concerns of speeding in Waikapū and Wailuku, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will install five speed tables on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) in the vicinity of Maui Tropical Plantation and Kolo Place.

Work to install the speed tables will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12. During the installation, one lane will be closed in either direction. The closure will be approximately 1,000 feet within the project limits. Traffic in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the remaining lane. Crews will direct traffic.

Speed tables will be placed at the following locations on Honoapi‘ilani Highway:

Mile marker 0.45, near Wailuku Elementary School, in the vicinity of Keanu Street and Kolo Place Mile marker 2.09, in the vicinity of Wai‘olu Place and Pilikana Street Mile marker 2.27, in the vicinity of Wilikona Place and Waikō Road Mile marker 2.38, in the vicinity of Lehuapueo Place and Wilikona Place Mile marker 2.55, near Maui Tropical Plantation, in the vicinity of Olo Place and ‘Ololī Place

Honoapi‘ilani Highway near Wailuku Elementary School is a school zone with a posted speed limit of 20 mph. The speed limit for the remaining speed table locations is 30 mph.

HDOT is installing traffic calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps to promote pedestrian safety by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas.

HDOT has been gathering data on speed reduction and motor vehicle crashes at raised crosswalk, speed table, and speed hump installation sites. For the sites with sufficient post-construction data, the amount of motorists exceeding the posted speed limit was reduced by an average of 47%.

The data on major crashes (e.g., crashes resulting in an injury or property damage of $3,000 or more) is shown on the table below.

Raised Crosswalk/Speed Table Comparison Crashes Pedestrian Crash Fatalities Serious Injury Before Installation (three years prior to completion) 106 13 3 11 After Installation (three years after completion) 67 4 0 5

To view past and planned installations of raised crosswalks, speed tables, and speed humps, visit the HDOT Safety Improvement Map at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/

