Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open at $10 Million for Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Californian Mid-Century Modern

81 Eagle Ridge Place, Blackhawk Country Club, Danville, California

Bidding for the Ken Behring-commissioned Blackhawk Country Club estate, designed by architect Doug Dahlin, closes 18 July in cooperation with Compass California

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at $10 million for a visionary mid-century modern home in Danville, California, designed by famed architect Doug Dahlin. Situated in the exclusive Eagle Ridge enclave of the luxurious Blackhawk Country Club, bidding for the estate will culminate live on 18 July at the Pendry Manhattan West as part of its ‘Summer Showcase’, a sale series of auctions showcasing some of the finest real estate offerings in the world spanning Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The property is listed by Joujou Chawla of Compass California.

Located at 81 Eagle Ridge Place, the custom-built estate occupies one of the largest and most coveted lots in the area, nestled on a private cul-de-sac with 24/7 guard services ensuring unparalleled privacy and security. Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s ‘Fallingwater’, the home was commissioned for Ken Behring, Blackhawk and real estate developer and former owner of the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks, and meticulously crafted by Dahlin, with interiors by Steven Chase, lighting by Craig Roberts, and oversight by contractor Michael DeBene.

Spanning nearly 27,000 square feet on 4.54 acres, the residence boasts seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, six half bathrooms, and two detached one-bedroom apartments. The design harmonizes stone, wood, and glass with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, an indoor atrium waterfall, Brazilian teak ceilings, Idaho quartz floors, Utah flagstone, and a majestic 360-degree fireplace.

Luxury defines the interiors, featuring a primary suite with Mt. Diablo views, a spa bath with retractable ceiling, chef’s kitchen, walk-around bar, and a 10,000-bottle wine cellar. Additional highlights include a game room, media room, and a 7,000-square-foot ballroom that can be used as an event venue or to display a car enthusiast’s collection. Ample parking is provided by a four-car garage, three-car carport, and golf cart garage. Adding to the home's allure are its curated collection of art and artifacts, including treasures from the Tang Dynasty and works by esteemed artists like Mary Ann Harman, Hans Peeters, Gary Slater, and Bruce Johnson.

“This home represents the combined artistic vision of a dream team of design prodigies, each lending their expertise and unique flair to create something truly unique,” said Chawla. “Walking through it, one can feel that they’re in the presence of something special—an elevated aesthetic experience few get to see up close, let alone live amidst. Moreover, it is located in arguably the best gated private golf community in the East Bay, with one of the biggest and best lots.”

The home's outdoor amenities seamlessly blend luxury with functionality. Designed by Kimio Kimura, the landscaping includes a multi-level koi pond and waterfall, creating a serene ambiance. A swimming pool and hot tub offer relaxation, complemented by an outdoor kitchen, barbecue, and dining pavilion with a modern neon light installation, ideal for entertaining. For sports enthusiasts, there's also a tennis court available.

"Every property we offer through Concierge Auctions represents luxury living, but few attain this level of design sophistication, one directly inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright," stated Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. "We’re well positioned to find a discerning buyer that will appreciate its unique pedigree and take advantage of this one-in-a-lifetime opportunity via our auction platform."

The Blackhawk Country Club is available by membership, which includes exclusive access to top-tier amenities like tennis courts, a fitness center, and two championship golf courses. Nearby, residents enjoy proximity to Walnut Creek, Livermore Valley wine country, and downtown Danville's dining and arts scene. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore Mt. Diablo State Park and Las Trampas Wilderness Park. Positioned less than an hour from San Francisco, Eagle Ridge provides easy access to city life, Silicon Valley, and San Jose, blending luxurious living with vibrant East Bay attractions.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Brian Kitts / Steven Magner & David Duncan Livingston.

81 Eagle Ridge Place is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

###