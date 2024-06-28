H.R. 3012 North Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act of 2023

H.R. 3012 would authorize the appropriation of $10 million each year through 2028 for ongoing programs managed by the Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the U.S. Agency for Global Media to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korean refugees, improve access to information in North Korea, and promote democracy and human rights in that country. H.R. 3012 also would require the Administration to report to the Congress on the implementation of the bill and related matters. Authorizations for those activities had previously extended through 2022. Similar activities were funded through appropriations for 2023 and 2024.