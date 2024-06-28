Submit Release
News Search

There were 263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,269 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 3012 North Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act of 2023

H.R. 3012 would authorize the appropriation of $10 million each year through 2028 for ongoing programs managed by the Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the U.S. Agency for Global Media to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korean refugees, improve access to information in North Korea, and promote democracy and human rights in that country. H.R. 3012 also would require the Administration to report to the Congress on the implementation of the bill and related matters. Authorizations for those activities had previously extended through 2022. Similar activities were funded through appropriations for 2023 and 2024.

You just read:

H.R. 3012 North Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more