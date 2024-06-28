Energy America Collaborates with Centauri and NASA for Next Generation Solar Cell Development
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Energy America, a leading solar module manufacturer based in the USA, has announced its partnership with Centauri, a company backed by NASA, for the development of next generation solar cells. This collaboration marks a significant step towards the advancement of solar technology and its commercialization.
The joint effort between Energy America and Centauri aims to create a more efficient and cost-effective solar cell that can be integrated into Energy America's product line for the American market. With the increasing demand for renewable energy sources, this development has the potential to revolutionize the solar industry and make clean energy more accessible to the masses.
According to Energy America's CEO, this partnership is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability. "We are excited to work with Centauri and NASA towards the development of a cutting-edge solar cell that will benefit both our customers and the environment. Our goal is to make solar energy more affordable and efficient for everyone," he stated.
The team at Energy America is confident that they will be able to commercialize the new solar cell within the next 12 months. This breakthrough technology will not only reduce the carbon footprint but also provide a reliable and renewable source of energy for households and businesses. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and is continuously striving to push the boundaries of solar technology.
With this collaboration, Energy America is poised to lead the way in the solar industry and contribute towards a greener and more sustainable future. The company looks forward to the successful development and commercialization of the next generation solar cell and its integration into their product line.
Jennifer Collins (Corporate Relations)
Energy America, a leading solar module manufacturer based in the USA, has announced its partnership with Centauri, a company backed by NASA, for the development of next generation solar cells. This collaboration marks a significant step towards the advancement of solar technology and its commercialization.
The joint effort between Energy America and Centauri aims to create a more efficient and cost-effective solar cell that can be integrated into Energy America's product line for the American market. With the increasing demand for renewable energy sources, this development has the potential to revolutionize the solar industry and make clean energy more accessible to the masses.
According to Energy America's CEO, this partnership is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability. "We are excited to work with Centauri and NASA towards the development of a cutting-edge solar cell that will benefit both our customers and the environment. Our goal is to make solar energy more affordable and efficient for everyone," he stated.
The team at Energy America is confident that they will be able to commercialize the new solar cell within the next 12 months. This breakthrough technology will not only reduce the carbon footprint but also provide a reliable and renewable source of energy for households and businesses. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and is continuously striving to push the boundaries of solar technology.
With this collaboration, Energy America is poised to lead the way in the solar industry and contribute towards a greener and more sustainable future. The company looks forward to the successful development and commercialization of the next generation solar cell and its integration into their product line.
Jennifer Collins (Corporate Relations)
ENERGY AMERICA LLC
+1 6503328102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn