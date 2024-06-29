Opera Idaho presents Fourth Annual Opera in the Park - free outdoor summer concert in Boise

Opera in the Park at Julia Davis Park

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise, Idaho—Opera Idaho is delighted to announce the highly anticipated return of its cherished “Opera in the Park” free outdoor concert. Now in its fourth year, the annual concert at Julia Davis Park has become a staple of Boise's summer cultural calendar, bringing together community members for an evening of extraordinary music and entertainment.

Family-friendly activities kick off at 5:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2024, with an array of food trucks, a beer and wine garden, face painting for kids of all ages, raffle prizes, and special interactive activities hosted by the Boise Phil, Ballet Idaho, and Boise Bard Players. Music begins at 8:30 with a 7 p.m. sneak peek sound check for audience members who grab a spot in the grass a little early. View a full list of events and enter the silent auction online at operaidaho.org. New this year, Opera Idaho is partnering with Auction Frogs to host a silent auction that opens online at 12 pm on July 5, 2024.

A VIP Experience, sponsored by “Drink to Your Health” Mocktail Sponsor Dr. S. Bradley Daines and the Idaho Clinic, is also available for just $100 per person and includes shade access, hosted appetizers and sweet treats by A Lively Chef, a private VIP bar by Jo’s Traveling Bar, Opera Idaho swag, a stainless-steel reusable MiiR cup, and two complimentary drink tickets!

Audiences can bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and a picnic or indulge in delicious offerings from local food vendors: Tiki’s Shaved Ice, Negranti Creamery, Coned Pizza, Gyro Shack, A3 Caribbean Catering, and Huckleberry Hut Lemonade. Free access to the Beer and Wine Garden and beverages from Veer Wine Project and Edge Brewing is available.

The concert begins at 8:30 pm and features an extraordinary lineup of world-class performers, the Opera Idaho Orchestra, Opera Idaho Chorus and Resident Company, and the Opera Idaho Children’s Choruses all under the direction of Maestro Andy Anderson. General Director, Stacey Trenteseaux, and local celebrity and KTVB’s lifestyle TV host, Mellisa Paul, will emcee the event. Returning to Boise is Opera Idaho’s Artistic Advisor and Mexican-American soprano, Cecilia Violetta López, named the “Daughter of Idaho” and scheduled to perform her signature role in Opera Idaho’s March 2025 production of La Traviata. Ms. López is joined by Cuban-American mezzo-soprano Olga Perez Flora, American tenor James Flora, and Mexican-American baritone Octavio Moreno, who are all making their Opera Idaho concert debut. Audiences can read more about these acclaimed artists by visiting operaidaho.org/opera-in-the-park.

Attendees will recognize operatic hits from Verdi’s La Traviata, Rigoletto and Nebucco, Puccini’s Turandot, Suor Angelica, and Gianni Schicchi, Bizet’s Carmen, and even a little bit of Wagner mixed in with show-stopping musical theatre numbers from Les Miserable, Into the Woods, Rogers and Hammerstein favorites. And concert-goers will have a chance to lift their voices in a joyous sing-along of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “A Grand Night for Singing” as part of the grand finale. It will be an unforgettable evening of music and magic for audiences of all ages.

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and made possible by generous support from KTVB Channel 7, Mrs. Esther Simplot, the Whittenberger Foundation, Dr. S. Bradley Daines and the Idaho Clinic, Susan May and Andy Owczarek, Kay Hardy and Gregory Kalso, Rebecca and David Jauquet, Idaho Power, Idaho Public Television, Delta Dental, A Lively Chef, Happy Camper RV Sales, Idaho Tents & Events, and the many Opera Idaho patrons and arts lovers in our community.

For more information about Opera in the Park, to purchase VIP tickets, and to learn more about the 2024-2025 Opera Idaho season, please visit operaidaho.org or call our office at 208.345.3531.

About Opera Idaho

Opera Idaho has been producing opera for over 50 years. It is one of the premier performing arts organizations in the Treasure Valley and one of the broadest-reaching arts organizations in the state bringing the performing arts to communities in the Boise metro area, Pocatello, Ketchum, McCall, Burley, and other cities. With generous support from individual donors, corporate sponsors, charitable foundations such as the J.R. Simplot Foundation and the Idaho Community Foundation, and grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, Opera Idaho reaches over 30,000 people of all ages each season through main stage operas, free concerts, children’s choruses, artistic professional development, and educational and community engagement programming. Join the Opera Idaho family of giving to ensure opera remains on our stages and in our hearts for many years to come.

